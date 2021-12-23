The Mason County Board of Commissioners will be considering its final budget amendments as a part of its agenda for a special meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The final budget saw an increase of expenditures from the original budget by $515,350.
Most of that increase in expenses was from improvements at the Mason County Airport with an additional cost of $800,000.
The county received a total amount of savings in expenses of $533,275 with the highest savings coming from the prosecutor’s office ($60,725), planning and zoning ($57,025) and election and canvassers ($53,550).
Revenues into the county grew by $515,350. Increases in personal property tax reimbursements ($142,125) and property tax collections ($139,725) accounted for most of the increases in revenue.
Some items, though brought in less money than was originally budgeted.
The board will also consider an amended special assessment levy report, approving the 2022 budgets for special revenue fund types, submiting a letter of intent and application for veterans affairs grant funding, extending a contract for a third party administrator for worker’s compensation and an agreement with Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
It will also consider a resolution of thanks to Jack Bulger, who is retiring from Mason County Friend of the Court.