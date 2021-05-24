Ludington’s famous Friday Night Live events will not be returning this year, as some had hoped — despite the loosening of public gathering restrictions — but organizers have developed an alternative.
On Monday, the Downtown Ludington Board announced dates for a new event series, Final Friday Experience, to be held on the last Friday of each month between May and September.
Each month’s event will feature music at multiple locations, as well as many other activities, but the Final Friday Experience events will be smaller and more spread out than Friday Night Live due to lingering pandemic-related precautions, according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications manager for the Downtown Ludington Board.
“The Downtown Ludington Board wasn’t comfortable moving forward with our traditional Friday Night Live events this year, so these new Final Friday Experience events were created as a way to offer smaller, safer event spaces,” Tooman stated in a release. “We know that the regulations for outdoor gatherings are being lifted, but even if our board was comfortable, our events depend on sponsorship dollars and organization participation, both of which are down this year.”
The new series kicks off from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, and will celebrate the addition of the Ludington Outdoor Social District (LOSD).
There will be partial street closures just off South James Street on Loomis, Filer, Foster and Melendy streets, with live music at each location.
Beverages will be available from several downtown Ludington establishments with social district permits — Jamesport Brewing Co., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., Luciano’s Ristoranti and Sportsmans Restaurants — and HumaniTea will have its Zero Proof Booth open on Loomis Street. Attendees can explore the social district, or bring a chair and grab a spot near a band to enjoy the music.
This week’s performers are:
• Jim Dodson, 3-6 p.m., behind Sportsmans;
• Ben Paetz, 4-7 p.m., Foster Street near Jamesport Brewing Co.;
• Lynn Callihan, 4-7 p.m., Loomis Street near HumaniTea;
• Jason Hargreaves, 5-8 p.m., Filer Street near Q Smokehouse; and
• Serita’s Black Rose, 6-9 p.m., Melendy Street near Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
In addition to live music and activity booths, Spectrum Health Ludington’s Veggie Van will be giving away 100 bags of produce on Melendy near Ludington Bay Brewing, starting at 6 p.m.
The remaining Final Friday Experience events will take place on June 25, July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, and will include elements from previous Friday Night Live events, such as Baby Badger and pony rides, street food and activity booths.
Organizations are welcome to reserve a booth space by contacting Jen Tooman at (231) 845-6237 or jen@downtownludington.org.
Visit our www.downtownludington.org/Friday to learn more, including informatino about road closures. More information about the social district can be found at www.downtownludington.org/losd.
OTHER EVENTS
Other downtown events planned for this summer include the Live in the Plaza music series on Thursdays and the Farmers Market on Fridays. Start dates for both of these have been delayed due to construction in the Legacy Plaza. The Farmers Market will start June 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the open lot near Loomis and Robert streets, south of the Wesco and will continue in this location until the plaza opens.
In Monday’s edition, the Daily News listed a schedule for Live in the Plaza in its Notable section. However, because construction is still ongoing at the James Street Plaza, those dates have been delayed. Some logistics for the concerts still need to be worked out, and Tooman said that many of the June performances will likely be moved to a different date or location. “The (James Street Plaza) construction crew expects to have us in there by the end of (June), but as of right now, June is just delayed. I gave (performers) the option to choose other dates after the plaza opens… so we’ll be adding dates to the schedule,” Tooman said, “but right now we’re just removing the (original) dates from the calendar.”More details will be released soon, according to Tooman. For more information as it’s released, visit the Downtown Ludington website or Facebook page.