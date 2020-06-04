On Saturday, Ludington Area Schools will host a commencement parade through downtown Ludington to Ludington High School where the 145 students will receive diplomas, according to Steve Forsberg, assistant high school principal.
Forsberg said at about 1:15 p.m. seniors and their immediate families will begin lining up in their vehicles along Bryant Road and Lakeshore Drive.
“Each graduate gets one vehicle,” Forsberg said. “If there’s a split family you can have two vehicles.”
