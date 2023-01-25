The City of Ludington has announced the two finalists for its vacant police chief position.
The finalists are Capt. Jeff Christensen of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, and Chris Jones, a recently retired lieutenant with the Newark, Delaware Police Department, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
“Both candidates have qualities and backgrounds indicating success in the position of chief of police for Ludington, and both are interested in committing themselves to be integral members of the greater Ludington community,” Foster said Wednesday.
Both Christensen and Jones are Michigan natives and both men have served in various law enforcement capacities.
Christensen has more than 30 years’ experience, 10 of which were spent in an administrative role with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones has 25 years’ experience including time as the special enforcement division coordinator with the Newark Police Department, overseeing special operations and traffic units.
Foster said multi-stage interviews with each candidate in February, and the hope is to fill the position by Feb. 28.
The city will be hosting a meet and greet with both candidates at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 at City Hall for the public to have a chance to meet the candidates.