A meet-and-greet for the potential next police chief for the City of Ludington attracted around 25 people Thursday evening at City Hall.
Capt. Jeff Christensen of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, and Chris Jones, a recently retired lieutenant with the Newark, Delaware, Police Department are the two finalists for the position. City officials completed second interviews with both candidates Thursday afternoon.
Christensen has more than 30 years’ experience, 10 of which were spent in an administrative role with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department and Jones has 25 years’ experience including time as the special enforcement division coordinator with the Newark Police Department, overseeing special operations and traffic units. Although both men have different law enforcement backgrounds, they both feel that their experiences in those roles have prepared them for the LPD chief position.
Both have vacationed in Ludington; Christensen’s family owns a second home in Mason County and Jones currently lives in Holland and they each enjoy the area, which prompted them both to apply for the position.
Christensen stated that engagement with the community and being involved in “all aspects of the community,” is something that is very important to him and something he would bring to the position. He stated that working with other community organizations and getting input from them is something he feels benefits, not only the police department, but all organizations because it helps establish working relationships.
He stated that he has worked with many different organizations in the past at many different events and those relationships offer an opportunity to “make a call to make things happen.”
Christensen stated that one of his biggest accomplishments has been working with individuals experiencing mental health issues. He stated that it usually isn’t a direct law enforcement issue, but he is proud of how the departments he has worked with have taken ownership of the issue to help those individuals receive the help that they need. He stated that he has seen so many times where mental health issues have been the catalyst for individuals’ actions and that police officers want to help and building those relationships with the organizations that offer assistance, benefit everyone involved.
Jones currently is living in Holland, but he stated that a 90-minute drive each way, every day isn’t something he’s willing to do.
“I have an aversion to driving to and from Holland everyday,” he said. “If I was offered the position, we’d find something in or just outside of town. This is an area where I want to establish roots and retire from.”
Jones stated that, he too, would do his best to be present and seen in the community on and off duty.
“I’d really want to do what’s best for the city to make it safer and to make the department better,” he said. “I would be actively involved, whether that’s eating food, going to events or volunteering.”
One aspect of law enforcement that Jones finds very important is the role of School Resource Officers. He stated that for four years, he had a number of SROs working under him and seeing the relationships they made with students was very important.
Stating that when those officers moved up in rank at their department, many times when they were dealing with enforcing the law in the community, those officers were recognized by community members who knew them during their K-12 education. He stated that those relationships, because they started at a young age, really made students understand who police officers were and that they are there to help, not only at school, but in many different aspects of the community.
Ludington Mayor and former LPD chief Mark Barnett attended the meet and greet and stated that both candidates have backgrounds that would benefit the Ludington community.
“We want to pick somebody who is viewed by the public as the police department,” he said. “If problems are brought up, that’s the person who is going to speak for the department. There would be no reason for a need to speak to anyone else.”