It may not appear much work is being done at 801 N. Rowe St. in Ludington with converting a building into apartments, but work is underway in terms of financing and environmental studies.
“We’re still moving along in the development process. We’re in the pre-development process,” said Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investments for Michigan Community Capital, the firm working with property owner Third Coast Development to rehabilitate the former Wolverine building into the Lofts on Rowe.
Crowley said it recently received the go-ahead in the first part of its application for the Lofts on Rowe to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“That’s basically the designation. The building is historic, and there is a lot of paperwork explaining the history of the building,” Crowley said. “We’ve been going through part two of the approval, and basically, that’s the plan for the historic rehab and making sure they agree (to the changes). We had to make some design tweaks.”
One of the design tweaks, Crowley said, was having stairwells inside the building. Previously, plans called for additions to be made to the building to house stairways, but instead, those stairways need to be inside the original footprint. Crowley said the plans for the number of apartments, though, is unchanged.
The Wolverine Building, as it’s been known, was donated by Ron and Dawn Sarto, owners of Change Parts Inc. in Ludington, to the developers as way to help alleviate the housing crunch in the area with the assistance of the Pennies From Heaven Foundation.
Brad Rosely said last year that the project would seek to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, saying it was built around 1890. It primarily has been used for manufacturing for the better part of a century.
The plans for the building call for 65 units ranging from studio apartments to three-bedroom units. The plans also called for 84 parking spaces. The apartments would each be rented based on rates set at 20-percent below the area median income for Mason County.
The cost of the project is reported to be between $10 and $12 million.
Crowley and her firm worked on getting the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as utilizing solar energy and getting brownfield redevelopment. Once listed on the register, they become eligible for preservation benefits and incentives through the Department of the Interior’s National Park Service. The building would become the ninth location in Mason County on the register.
The project already saw its brownfield redevelopment reimbursement approved for nearly $2.9 million over the next 30 years, and it was approved by both the city and county last December.
The property owners have yet to purchase the property along Harrison Street that had a salt barn and storage warehouse for the City of Ludington’s Department of Public Works. That piece of property was included in the brownfield redevelopment proposal.
It received tax credit through the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) from the city which freezes the taxable value for 12 years, and the savings are expected to offset some of the costs of the redevelopment.
Developers are also in pursuit of a community development block grant for blight elimination through the Michigan Strategic Fund. The city applied for the grant on behalf of the project in the amount of $2 million. Heather Tykoski, the community development director for the city, said the project is getting much of the pre-application work done for the block grant.
“They’ve been going through all of their environmental testing for things such as lead and asbestos,” Tykoski said of the project.
Tykoski said the Lofts on Rowe, because much of its pre-application work is or is near completion, is in line for the $2 million grant. The grant dollars, because of the work already completed just before the COVID-19 pandemic, will become available.
“They had already gone through the initial process,” Tykoski said. “(The Michigan Strategic Fund) decides on projects and then make you jump through all of these hoops to make sure it’s a go, then they issue a formal grant award.”
Because the Lofts on Rowe project continues to have environmental studies and financing packages completed rather than construction, Crowley said it did not experience any delays during the state-wide shutdown earlier this year.
“The biggest impact would be discussions around budget and grant funding, especially through (the block grant),” Crowley said. “(The Michigan Economic Development Corporation) has really stepped up to provide small business support. They were uncertain with their budget (how it would look). It seems they will be able to support the project.”
Crowley said that in a project like the Lofts on Rowe, it can take two to three years on pre-development.
“It seems like forever,” she said. “Behind the scenes, everyday, we’re having meetings and doing financial projections.”