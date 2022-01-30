Wine and craft beer fans alike gathered under the Legacy Plaza pavilion Saturday for Pure Ludington Brrrewfest, the city’s wintertime festival for breweries and wineries.
The event featured at least 17 vendors from across Michigan, as far north as Petoskey and as far south as Bangor. Attendees were given a baggie of tokens to exchange for samples of the vendors’ offerings.
But it was more than an excuse to mill around and drink. For the seventh year in a row, proceeds from the event will go to the Friends of Ludington State Park.
The event is the group’s largest fundraiser, bringing in more than $49,000 in the past six years, according to Patrick O’Hare, the group’s president.
This year, the group is hoping to raise $13,000 for a second motorized wheelchair for disabled visitors; $3,600 for a SeeCoast Enchroma viewer, through which the colorblind could see color; as well as funds for a bike fixing station.
How much was raised this year won’t be known until this week, according to Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event.
For smaller breweries, Brrrewfest is an “intimate” chance “to have fun in (our) own hometown” or surrounding area, said Ryan Santellan, who was there representing Big Hart Brewing Company.
Big Hart’s beers included a dry stout named for Star Hill, a popular sledding hill in Hart, as well as the Dune Rail, an American blonde.
Nationally known names like Founders Brewing Co. and Bell’s Brewery were there, but for Todd Schipper, and his wife, Lauren, the smaller players were more interesting. The two have a “kegerator” — a chamber for cooling and dispensing from kegs — that they decorate with stickers from the different brewers they encounter.
“It’s a little bit of finding something new that you might not ever try again,” Todd said. “You’re bringing in a lot of places that you may not necessarily go to, but now that you tried, you may search them out.”
“It’s kind of our own scavenger hunt,” Lauren said.
Most of the vendors there were hyping their beers, but there were at least three wineries, including North Branch Winery of Scottville and Love Wines of Ludington.
Nate Rose, whose wife, Jana, runs Love Wines, said there’s an advantage to serving wine at the beer-centric event.
“Mostly we serve our product to women who don’t really necessarily like beer so much, that’s maybe their spouse, so being here really helps draw in that crowd,” Rose said.
Emily Hengstebeck, representing Beards Brewery of Petoskey, said “there’s definitely an oversaturation” of beer events, but she’s drawn to Brrrewfest because Ludington shares her city’s “beautiful Lake Michigan lakeshore.”
“We really like this one because it is another small Lake Michigan community. We really identify with that,” Hengstebeck said. “It’s well run. They reach out to local brands, and using the community pavilion we respect.”
This year’s Brrrewfest was the first to be hosted in the renovated Legacy Plaza. Brewers and vintners were lined up under the new pavilion, with guests clustered around warming stations.
The plaza was “a perfect backdrop” for the event, Miller said.
The event was proving to be “wonderful,” Miller said a couple of hours in. “We’ve had a great turnout and a great day of sales, too, so (we’re) really excited to be able to turn around a nice profit for the Friends group.”