A fine goods “estate sale” is on its second day today at United Methodist Church, and patrons’ cash will go toward three scholarships for area girls headed to college.
The sale, organized by the Ludington area branch of the American Association of University Women, features plenty of nice items donated out of local homes. It runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the church at 5810 E. Bryant Road.
“People have been very generous,” said Patricia Otto, president of the local AAUW branch. “We have pictures and frames and books and a lot of toys, and a little bit of Christmas, and a lot of crystal, and candle things. … Big platters, punch bowls.”
In the back of the room, tables are loaded with bin after bin full of yarn donated by “a group of ladies who knit and crochet.”
That’s where the Daily News found Diann Neil Engblade on Friday, picking out bundles of yarn for her daughter.
“I think she’d like a couple of these,” she said.
Most of the items aren’t priced, so people can donate whatever they wish for them. However, the AAUW branch found several sets of dishes and cups were “worth a lot,” so they put them at half the prices they saw online.
“We ended up with a lot of beautiful items,” Otto said, singling out a table of fine cups and dishes that were “traced to a time and where it was made.”
One was labeled as “unmarked French given as birthday gift 1885,” and another said it was from the 1890s.
There isn’t any furniture at the sale, but there’s a flyer for a 1928 grand piano somebody’s looking to sell on the north side of Hamlin Lake.
This year’s $1,000 scholarships are going to Allison Kaatz from Ludington High School, Lauren Knizacky from Mason County Central, and Solana Postma from Manistee High School.
The AAUW branch usually raises money every year with a book sale at Lakeview Elementary School. But with the school’s demolition this year and the group losing the storage unit for the books, that sale is on hold.
In the meantime, they’re raising money this way.
“So far, it’s been real successful,” Otto said.