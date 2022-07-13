With a cash prize of $19,110 up for grabs, the crew of FinScout waited patiently at the scales during the weigh-in on day two of the Big Boys Fishing tournament to see if their 12 fish limit catch would be enough to pull out victory and be crowned the 2022 Ludington Offshore Classic Big Boys tournament champions.
Following the day one weigh-in FinScout, a boat out of St. Joseph, was in fifth place.
Needing a big number on day two to jump into the lead, Joel DeVries and his crew managed to land their 12-fish limit for the second day in a row, under not ideal lake conditions.
FinScout won the inaugural Big Boys tournament in 2017 and is the first two-time champion in the tournament’s history.
The crew’s work during the two day tournament was praised by DeVries.
“I love my crew,” he said. “I have all young guys and one of the things that we hope to do is pass on this great fishery that we have to younger people. We have great experienced kids, they are really hard workers, they are smart.”
DeVries credits one of his crew from coming up with a rig that was tried on day two and caught the team three trout, and the largest trout of the day.
“The team is creative and they are a really great group of guys.”
DeVries said as far as changing up their strategy from day one to day two it really was not necessary.
“We really did not change our strategy a lot from day one,” DeVries said. “We fished almost the exact same pattern as we did on day one.”
DeVries said they fished local and then ran up to Onekema for their trout and back to big point.
“Today we went further south off the big point because we were concerned about the water conditions changing. We really did not do anything different.”
DeVries said he and the crew will take part in Thursday’s Ludington Legends Memorial tournament and in the Pro/Am.
DeVries said they will probably fish the legends tournament a little differently because it is a single day tournament and only a five-fish limit.
“For the weekend our plan might have some similarities,” he said. “What is cool about Ludington is Little Point (Sable) and Big Point (Sable) and that conditions change constantly, so we do not always necessarily get to fish the same game plan because the conditions change.”
DeVries said we are not a local boat so it is always a bigger challenge to try to anticipate where the fish are moving, we do not know the area as well as a lot of the local teams do.
DeVries said to be a two-time winner is amazing.
“This is probably the toughest competition in all of Lake Michigan as far as the teams that fish here,” he said. “Tremendously competitive and well managed and well run teams that know what they are doing. To be able to come here and be competitive is always special.”
DeVries appreciates how well run the Ludington Offshore Classic tournament.
“They do a great job here.”
The second place team was Pure Chaos, who took home a check for $5,460 and third place went to Winn-N-Angel received $2,730. Winn-N-Angel also received the $1,000 prize for biggest fish which weighed in at 26.25 pounds. The total purse for the Big Boy Tournament is $27,300.