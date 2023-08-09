AMBER TWP. — Firefighters were called to a fire at Liv Wildwood Apartments late Wednesday night at Building 151 of the complex in Amber Township.
Firefighters from Pere Marquette, Ludington, Scottville and Custer along with Life EMS and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire.
Pere Marquette Fire Chief Larry Gaylord said the fire was under investigation but got into apartments 17 and 18 and eventually got into the attic.
“I do not believe there is any flame damage in the apartments but it was up in the attic and there is water damage,” he said.
Firefighters pulled three cats from those apartments during the evening. Firefighters performed CPR on two cats taking turns pumping and rubbing their chests before performing mouth-to-mouth.
Several firefighters took turns administering the life saving technique on two of the cats for more than 25 minutes before begrudgingly giving up hope. The third cat was placed into a truck until it could be reunited with its owner.
