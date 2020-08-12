MANISTEE — Grant Township firefighters assisted with three other area departments as the Manistee Fire Department fought a blaze at HI-Way Bar, 715 Kosciusko St.
The call came in at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday to the city, and firefighters with the Manistee Fire Department found flames visible at the rear of the two-story building, according to a press release from Manistee Fire Chief Mark Cameron.
“One occupant was assisted out of the upstairs apartment by a (Manistee) city police officer,” Cameron stated. “There were no occupants or firefighter injuries reported during this event.”
The duty crew was able to knock down the fire and prevent the spread of it to the front of the structure. Manistee was assisted by Grant Township as well as Stronach, Filer and Manistee townships.
“They were able to contain the fire to the back portion of the building,” Cameron stated.
Also assisting were the Manistee County Air Truck, North Flight EMS, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Cross as well as the Manistee Police Department. Cameron stated Onekama and East Lake fire departments were contacted and placed on standby for additional emergency coverage.
Cameron stated the state fire marshal was contacted to determine the fire’s cause. The fire remains under investigation.