An attic fire at 5209 S. Stiles Road drew the Riverton and Pere Marquette fire departments at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday.
State police and sheriff’s deputies also arrived to provide early help on the scene.
No residents were hurt in the fire, and nobody was inside when it ignited, according to Riverton Fire Chief Joe Cooper.
Three adult residents are getting temporary lodging through the American Red Cross, and they’ll be getting a check from the Mason County Fire Relief Fund, he said.
An investigator from an insurance company is looking into the cause of the fire, he said. But from what he could tell, it seemed to have started in one of a few rooms near the attic, possibly due to a ceiling light or fan.
Puffs of smoke were emerging from the shingles, but fire was only visible through a vent on the front of the house. Flames occasionally blew from the vent until the fire was suppressed, and firefighters cleared out around 12:37 p.m.
At one point, firefighters climbed a ladder and used a pole to smash an attic window. The intent was to get smoke and heat out of the attic, increasing visibility and lowering temperatures for firefighters inside, Cooper said.
Fire damage was concentrated in the roof, which “burnt right through, so it actually looks like a great big trench the whole length of that roofline,” Cooper said.
When the fire was largely extinguished, he said firefighters were still pulling paneling and smoldering insulation from the ceiling.
“A lot of water damage” from the fire hoses affected the main level, he said.
As he spoke, various items including ammunition and at least seven firearms were being moved from the home into a nearby barn to protect them from water and keep them secure.
Cooper said he wasn’t concerned about flames activating the ammo, as it wasn’t near the fire. If it was, the ammo would simply explode — unless it was loaded in a gun and shot out of the barrel, Cooper said.
“(It’s) something to always consider,” he said. “You never know if any guns are loaded.”