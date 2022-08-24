No one was hurt in a fire that broke out on the FloraCraft campus late Wednesday morning and was contained shortly afterward.
Fire contained in FloraCraft building
Justin Cooper
Daily News Staff Writer
Justin Cooper can be reached at justin@ludingtondailynews.com.
