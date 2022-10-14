Fire crews from three different departments responded to a blaze that damaged two homes and another structure late Thursday night in the City of Ludington.
A fire razed a smaller accessory building near the rear of a lot of a home in the 600 block of South Washington Avenue. The Ludington Fire Department responded to the scene as did firefighters from Hamlin and Pere Marquette fire departments.
The fire burned the rear of a home that was along the alley between Danaher and Melendy streets. A home just to the north of it also had damage to the rear of it. Smoke billowed from the attic area across the roof.
Fire crews were initially dispatched after 10 p.m., Thursday, for the report of a structure fire. Members of the Ludington Police Department closed the street, helped to ensure residents were safe and secured the scene.