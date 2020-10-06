National Fire Prevention Week is usually a big deal for the Ludington Fire Department, but this year, because of the pandemic, it will be a smaller affair.
Fire Prevention Week is observed by the U.S. and Canada from Sunday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 10. The week is meant to make kids aware of what to do in the case of a fire.
In past years, the Ludington Fire Department crew members use the week to teach students from Lakeview and Franklin elementary schools about fire safety.
“We have them all come to the fire station and every 45 minutes we put a program on for them,” said Fire Chief Jerry Funk.
This year, instead of having the kindergartners, first-graders and second-graders come to the station for lessons and interactive demonstrations, the kids will receive grade-specific information packets. The fire department has a budget for community promotional materials like these, Funk said.
“We are sending the literature we have to the schools to let them hand the packets out there,” he said. “They then go home and sit down with their parents and set up fire drills to get out of the house.”
Funk said it was disappointing not to have the week-long event, but it’s about safety first.
“We’re not going to get a bunch of people coming to the fire station,” he said. “We’re going to be safe and hopefully next year we can have all the kids come.”
He said the fire crew typically takes time off work to do the program.
“The kids really have a good time with it and the guys do too. (The students) usually have a lot of good questions,” Funk said.
The theme this year is kitchen fires.
Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires. From 2016 to 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 189,300 cooking fires in residential buildings each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Funk said his department responds to several kitchen fires each year. There have been four so far in 2020, and the most recent one was on Saturday.
The number of fires caused by children — in the kitchen or otherwise — has gone down in recent years and Funk said the Fire Prevention Week program has made a difference.
“We have a stop-drop-and-roll (activity) to teach them that, then we go outside and show them the trucks,” he said.
As a part of the event during other years, the fire department sets up a fire safety house for the kids to go through.
“We have a bouncy house that we inflate. It has a kitchen in it, a living room and bedroom. We teach them about kitchen fires and what to watch for in the living room. And they can actually go out a window in the bedroom and just slide out,” Funk said. “With COVID going on, we can’t do that.”
As for adults, Funk reminded people to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on Nov. 1, when Daylight Saving begins, and again in March when Daylight Savings Time ends.
“Each time the clock changes,” he said.
The Ludington Fire Department and with other departments in the county usually participate in an event hosted by Lowes during this time. There is no date set for this year’s event yet, and Funk said it will likely take place sometime after Fire Prevention Week.