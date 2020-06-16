“We don’t get this opportunity very often,” said Fire Chief Larry Gaylord.
His men from the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department and the crew from Riverton Fire Department echoed his words.
They seized the opportunity to train in a soon-to-be-demolished building on U.S. 10 in P.M. Township Saturday evening that last housed a clinic. Safe Harbor Credit Union will build on the site later this summer.
In turnout gear, wearing masks and with tanks on their backs, they split up into pairs to run search and rescue drills in the east side of the building.
Gaylord said they like to mix personnel for a realistic training environment when multiple departments are fighting the same fire.
A non-hazardous smoke generator was set up inside to create a low-visibility environment to work through.
“All we’re missing is the heat!” one firefighter shouted from the cloud of swirling smoke.
The fire doesn’t provide any light until they are “right on top of it,” and the flashlights on their helmets are all but useless, Kevin Clark, P.M. Fire, told the Daily News.
“In a real fire, there is no visibility,” Clark said.
The first firefighter through the building held his hand to the wall to navigate — the method they use to keep from losing their way in a smoke-filled structure. The second firefighter held onto the first. They worked in a circle, checking each room for people stuck inside.
“They are talking to each other as they search, telling each other where they are at, listening for sounds, for voices, letting them know if they come across the fire or any hazards,” Clark explained.
Between the sound amplifiers in the masks — to help the crew hear one another — and breathing in oxygen from the tanks, they sounded like astronauts completing a rescue mission. A steady beeping in the background provided the distracting sound they would hear from a fire alarm.
The pair belly-crawled under the smoke until they found the “dummy,” a 75 pound training mannequin.
“We got one right here! We got him!” called the first firefighter when he found the dummy.
In the case of a real fire, they would then do a second search for anyone who was missed.
It’s easy to miss children, who tend to hide in closets and under beds, Clark said.
“It’s exhausting,” he said. “The air bottles are 45 minute bottles, but they won’t last that long. You are working, breathing heavy. If you’ve got to break down doors, it’s worse.”
The chance to practice in an unfamiliar building was one they weren’t willing to pass up. While teams were running search and rescue drills, others were practicing climbing the ladder to the roof. It gave them the opportunity to operate the ladder — including shooting a brief spray from the hose.
“(They’re practicing) how to set the truck up properly, how to get the ladder on top of the building. Some guys are going up to walk on the roof but they have to feel around to make sure that roof is solid,” Clark said.
Still on the ladder, the firefighters pound the roof using the blunt side of an axe, called “sounding the roof,” to check if it’s stable.
“You don’t want to walk out there, find out there’s a soft spot and end up inside,” Clark said.
People honked their horns at the firefighters as they drove by Saturday evening. Some people sat by their cars in the parking lot across the street to watch.
While the smoke was still thick in the building, they took turns practicing breaking down locked doors. Sometimes it took two firefighters, one holding the Haligan tool and the other hitting it — shouting “strike” — to pop open a door.
When the main training was complete, they cleared the rooms and hallways of smoke. Then the new recruits, one from P.M. Fire and one from Riverton, were able to break open doors with the guidance of senior crew members.
“At least they can see what’s going on, even if they can’t do a lot of it yet,” Gaylord said.
The fire departments train regularly, but it isn’t the same as getting inside a building, said Thomas Johnston, a P.M. firefighter.
“Some train as much extra as we can. We throw the gear on, smoke out our own station and do all kinds of things,” he said.
The end of the training session was marked with a bit of friendly competition to see who could cut the largest hole into a wall the quickest using an axe.
“And no, we do not smile when we break things — that’s a fallacy,” Clark said.
They had to be careful of electric wiring in case sparks flew and caused a real fire. Safe Harbor asked the departments to leave the exterior untouched, but they were able to dismantle the inside without any limits.
“It went really well. They got a lot of experience they couldn’t get in most of our training. We don’t get to destroy things very often and not get blamed for it. It was very good — the search and rescue, forcible entry through a wall and ladder on the roof,” Gaylord said.
When the dummy was out and the rooms were cleared, Clark asked, “Who’s getting the first round?”