The Ludington Fire Department was called to a structure fire around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Adams Street in the Fourth Ward.
Smoke was billowing out of the home when firefighters arrived. Also dispatched to the scene were the Pere Marquette Fire Department, Ludington Police Department, Life EMS and the American Red Cross.
“We were able to knock the fire down in about the first 30 minutes,” said Ludington Fire John Henderson. “There is extensive damage to the home. We will have to find some alternative housing for them, clearly.”
Henderson said it was a couple who lived in the home, and everyone got out safely.
Homeowner Steven Christoffersen said that he and his girlfriend Erika Otis are buying the home, at 612 Adams Street, on a land contract.
Christoffersen said everyone got out safely including their four children who were at the house the time of the fire. Christoffersen said their fifth child was opening the night at a grandparents and was not at the home at the time of the fire.
The homeowner also mentioned they were able to get a Guinea pig and dog out of the home as well.
Christoffersen said he does have insurance on the home.