An Epworth Heights cottage was destroyed by a structure fire early Saturday morning, according to Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk.
Funk told the Daily News the building — located on the south side of the complex — was a “total loss,” though he noted the sole occupant and her dog escaped unharmed.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and worked for several hours to beat back the flames. Funk estimates it was 5 or 6 a.m. before the blaze was put down.
Responders were hindered to some degree by the position of the building.
“Our biggest problem is we can’t get a truck next to the house, so we had to pull a hose 450 feet from the truck to the house fire by hand. So that slowed us down a little bit,” he said. “We used the Ludington Fire and Police boat (to access the fire from Lake Michigan)… and that was a big help.”
Funk noted that firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to an adjacent cottage.
“We saved the building next to it,” Funk said. “It had scorched siding, but it wasn’t engulfed.”
The Ludington Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Pere Marquette and Hamlin fire departments, as well as the Ludington Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
“The guys did a really good job of knocking it down with the help of the fire boat. It was a good group effort with the fire departments,” Funk said. “It’s a shame that it happened. It was one of the older cottages. But the big thing is nobody was hurt.”
Funk said the cause of the fire is unknown. Insurance adjustors will conduct an inspection.
Epworth expressed gratitude to responders.
“We are so grateful our cottager and her precious dog survived and we are thankful to the firefighters and all emergency responders for their efforts. We appreciate you,” said Epworth General Manager Kim Hamm.