A home was lost in a structure fire that burned late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning in Grant Township.
The fire occurred at a house on the corner of North La Salle Road and West Deer Run Road, according to Al Bufka, assistant fire chief for the Grant Township Fire Department.
Bufka told the Daily News that the homeowner, a woman, was the only person in the home at the time of the blaze, which occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Nobody was injured," he said. "The homeowner got out."
The Grant Fire Department, along with the Fountain, Free Soil and Custer fire departments, responded to the scene, finding active flames visible from outside the home.
According to Bufka, the owner reported that the fire was caused by a lit candle that tipped over and spread throughout the house.
“On first arrival, there was fire inside. It pretty much went through the whole house,” Bufka said. “I would estimate the house is probably a total loss.”
There was some difficulty in reaching the home due to hazardous road conditions, and firefighters called for the assistance of the Mason County Road Commission.
“(The homeowner) lived on the corner on La Salle and Deer Run roads, where you’re going up the hill,” Bufka said. “It was really icy, so we had the road commission come and plow as a matter of safety.”
It took several hours to beat back the flames, and the firefighters worked until approximately 2:30 a.m. to knock the fire down.
“(The fire) had gotten up into the eaves of the house, and we had to pull the ceiling up,” Bufka said.
Though the cause of the fire is believed to be established, Bufka said he will be making a call to the fire marshal “as a courtesy,” and “to let him know what the homeowner said, and see if he wants to come see the (location of the fire).”
Bufka stressed the importance of being mindful and careful when using candles in one’s home.
“Fire safety and awareness is important,” he said. “If you’re going to burn a candle, you have to be careful. Sometimes we think that it’s not going to happen to us, but it does.”
In addition to the Grant, Fountain, Free Soil and Custer fire departments, Life EMS and the Red Cross also responded, with Custer fire bringing its air trailer.