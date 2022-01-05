The Mason County Fire Relief Fund hasn’t been able to bring in donations through its charity hockey fundraisers lately, but the fund still needs support.
The relief fund exists to offset the immediate costs associated with house fires, which can be substantial even for people with homeowners insurance. The fund helps fire victims with temporary lodging, clothing, food, medicine and any other costs that might come up in the wake of a fire.
The annual Smoke-eaters vs. Lawdogs fundraiser game has traditionally been the main source of donations for the fund, but the game — which pits firefighters and emergency responders against law enforcement officers — hasn’t taken place since 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the event impossible in 2020, and the amount of work involved in setting up the fundraiser has also presented challenges, according to firefighter Andy Larr, secretary of the Mason County Fire Relief Fund board.
“Since COVID started, we haven’t been able to have one of the fundraiser games to raise money,” Larr said. “We’re trying to do some word-of-mouth (promotion to encourage donations to the fund).”
While the future of the games is uncertain, Larr said there is still a way to contribute.
“If anyone wanted to contribute now, the easiest way would be to go to West Shore Bank and deposit into the Mason County Fire Relief Fund,” Larr said.
He said he believes donations are accepted at any West Shore Bank branch.
It’s estimated that the fund currently has about $8,000, but after a recent chimney fire in Riverton Township, and a house fire in Ludington a few weeks ago, the total could be less than that, Larr said.
Even if $8,000 still remains, that could be gone in a flash if multiple structure fires happen in a short amount of time, so Larr and the other members of the board are hoping people will make a contribution if they can.
Larr said it’s tough to estimate how much money the account might need in a given year — it all depends on the frequency and severity of structure fires, and the circumstances for those who are affected.
“Some years we don’t spend anything, but just a couple years ago we gave out assistance to 14 or 15 families,” Larr said. “Typically, when we were doing the games, we could raise $5,000 to $8,000 in one of the games, so we were able to build up something of a balance, but that can be eaten right up in those years when you have 14, 15 fires.”
Larr said ideally the fund would have as large a balance as possible.
As for the Smoke-eaters vs. Lawdogs games, there are no current plans to resume them anytime soon.
“Nothing is currently planned, and from a fundraising standpoint, with the games, we’re not sure what the future holds. There’s a small group of us, and it’s just harder and harder for people to have the time to donate to it,” he said. “Going to businesses to get items for silent auction, putting games and rosters together — it’s a big commitment. And, as with any other volunteer organization, people get burnt out.
“I don’t know that we’ll be doing a game again soon, but we may find other avenues.”
Larr said the the organization might seek opportunities through the community foundation, or consider other ways to bolster the relief fund.
But for now, the best way to help is to make a contribution to the fund through its West Shore Bank account.