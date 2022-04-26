The fire siren at Copeyon Park will sound only at noon on Saturdays under the terms of a lawsuit settlement accepted by the Ludington City Council at its Monday meeting.
The city is also set to pay $402 in filing fees to Nathaniel and Jana Rose, who sued in March over the siren that blares twice each day across the street from their home. They claimed the siren aggravates Nathaniel’s PTSD, acquired during 29 months of overseas combat tours.
The settlement isn’t finalized, but the council directed its attorney to accept it, and any change to the terms would need to go back to the council.
Councilors Kathy Winczewski, Les Johnson, Wally Cain and John Bulger voted for the settlement, and councilors Ted May, John Terzano and Cheri Stibitz voted against it. Much of the talks leading to the vote were held in a closed session to protect attorney-client privilege.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the settlement emerged from “an honest conversation” between the attorneys and said the council “took a prudent action to prevent further loss.”
“From my perspective, I hope this is a positive compromise,” he said, adding that the siren will sound “on the weekends, just like it’s done in many other communities across the country. I think it’s a positive outcome that we can all move forward from.”
In a statement to the Daily News, the Roses said they were “very grateful” the situation was resolved out of court and hope it can “spark a better understanding of mental health needs in our small community.”
“We hope this can highlight the need we have for real help for veterans in this community, more than just bars and drinking clubs,” they stated. “We hope more people will begin to fight through the stigma of mental health and step forward when they need help.”
Some Ludington residents see the siren, which has for decades sounded daily at noon and 10 p.m., as a cherished piece of local nostalgia. City officials and residents alike have recalled childhood memories of getting home before the night siren, which is associated with the city’s curfew for minors.
But when the downtown building that housed the siren changed hands, officials decided to move the siren to Copeyon Park. After the move, complaints from nearby residents made the siren a recurring topic at city meetings.
The Roses moved across from the park before the siren was there, and lived there for nearly two years before it was reactivated. The siren spends about five seconds at its peak volume, which the Daily News measured at 107.2 decibels — the volume of a power mower — at the entrance to Copeyon Park, near their home.
Before Monday’s vote, Winczewski, one of the strongest siren advocates on the council, said she saw the compromise as an unfortunate, but unavoidable, loss for Ludington’s local character.
“This is a losing battle from a legal standpoint, and tonight I feel that we have lost the fight for our siren,” she said, adding that the likely futile court fight isn’t in the city’s interest. “I feel that we need to be hopeful that we can save some of our other strong town traditions that we can still hang onto.”
Johnson also expressed reluctance to concede.
“I totally disagree with giving into this, but I just feel like it’s time that we move forward,” he said. “Let’s just get it over with.”
Bulger said the compromise is necessary to counter “a public perception that the city is not concerned about veterans.” Terzano, a Vietnam veteran who has worked with veterans internationally, said he “categorically reject(s) the notion that we were not sensitive to veterans,” and, to him, the siren was “not a veterans issue.”
Nathaniel said the siren is identical to ones that warned of incoming rocket attacks nearly every night of his tours. He said when those sirens went off, he had 30 seconds to grab his gear and scramble to a bunker, where he braced for impact.
Ludington’s fire siren triggered that reflex, he said, and disrupted his sleep to the point that he slept alone in a makeshift bedroom where the noise was least audible.
Prior to the Roses’ complaints, the Daily News reported concerns from condo owners at Pere Pointe Village, about 500 feet from the siren. Residents interviewed said the siren scares visiting grandchildren, disturbs pets and disrupts recovering cancer patients’ rest.
As officials mulled where to put the siren early last year, City Attorney Ross Hammersley warned from the beginning of nuisance complaints following the move, according to meeting minutes.