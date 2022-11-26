Firefighters from around Mason County responded to a pair of fires Saturday morning — one at a single-wide mobile home in Free Soil Township and the other at Longfellow Towers in the City of Ludington.
A fire broke out in the western section of a mobile home on Hoague Road near Darr Road in Free Soil Township. Fire crews from Grant Township and Free Soil-Meade responded before 8 a.m., Saturday, to the structure fire.
Flames consumed nearly the entire trailer. No one was inside when the fire began, said Free Soil-Meade Fire Chief Vince Williams.
"The three occupants had been out hunting," Williams said. "They were out in the woods for an hour and a half, maybe two hours, when they started smelling smoke. Then, they got a phone call."
As crews were going through their mop up of the fire, Williams said he wasn't sure exactly what the cause.
"Being that it's a summer home, it could have been squirrels for all we know," he said. "They get in there and they chew. The homeowner said that he heard some scratching (Friday) night when they were going to bed, which it's hard telling what it was."
Williams said with the trio out hunting, everyone was safe. He said when he arrived, most of the trailer was consumed by fire.
The landowners have another auxiliary structure that was not affected by the fire, and the structure does have electricity.
After 10 a.m., fire departments responded to a fire at Longfellow Towers in Ludington. Ludington responded as did personnel from Hamlin, Pere Marquette and Riverton townships along with the City of Scottville.
The fire was on the seventh floor, and it was an electrical fire, said Ludington Fire Chief John Henderson.
"She had a electrical fire in the bathroom. It was contained in the bathroom," Henderson said. "(There was a) fair amount of fire damage in the bathroom and heavy smoke in the unit itself. (There was) some smoke in the hallway itself.
"The toilet broke. Water damage was coming down from the seventh floor to the sixth. We got it pretty well contained.
"The guys did a great job of knocking it down. We did have extensions up into the roof space. They have a cement roof, but it was between the apartment's ceiling and the roof.
"I really appreciate the help from all of the departments that showed up," Henderson said.
Some smoke could be seen coming from a window on the seventh floor from an apartment facing the south. The white smoke coming from that area was east and above of the entrance to Longfellow Towers.
Beyond the fire departments, deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Ludington Police Department also assisted.
"We appreciate LPD coming down and helping getting people out pretty quick," Henderson said. "We evacuated the units on the seventh floor on the even side and several units down a few floors because of the water coming down."
Not everyone was evacuated from the building. Some residents could be seen on the balcony of some of the units, including on the north side of the building on the seventh floor.
"Everything looks good. They evacuated. We had different places where people were at," Henderson said. "They will be all the way back in there, and there will be one or two people displaced today.
"The one is where the fire damage was and the second one is from the water damage down below. It's going to be his choice if he wants to stay, but there's a fair amount of water damage."
He said there are sprinklers throughout the hallways, but the units do not have sprinklers. The fire was well contained to within the single unit.
Henderson said nearly all of the residents would be able to return to their respective units except for the unit where the fire took place.
"She's not going to be in there. They're going to have to find some alternative housing for her. They've got ServPro coming within the hour," he said. "That apartment won't be available for quite a while."
Henderson said no one was injured during the fire. One person had a panic attack, but they recovered.