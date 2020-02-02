CUSTER TWP. — Emergency personnel arrived at the scene of a structure fire at 909 U.S. 10 around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters and law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, beating back the flames of an engulfed home, and directing traffic on U.S. 10.
Scottville and Custer Township fire departments were among the first to respond to the blaze, which occurred at a home between North Darr Road and North Tuttle Road. The Branch Township Fire Department was called to assist and bring its tanker, which was set up at the Mason County Road Commission building.
Law enforcement was also called in to assist.
More information as it becomes available.