Local firefighters and a few from the Grand Rapids area participated in a three day training on rope rescue.
On Sunday firefighters were performing a series of rope rescues along the outside of the Donald C. Baldwin pool building. The rescue involved one firefighter who became trapped while climbing down the outside wall, about 35-to-40 feet in the air. The rescuer, attached to a harness and ropes, was slowly lowered into position to secure the trapped individual before helping them to the ground.
“Every year we seem to get someone stuck out on Peter Pan Land,” said Ludington firefighter Brandon Coughlan. “The training on Saturday would help give us (Ludington Fire Department) ideas of how to help get them off the dune from the lake side and back up to the top.
“Sunday’s training would help if you get someone that is stuck up on the building and has a medical issue. Not everyone is blessed to have a 100-foot ladder truck to get them down. This type of training would help to get them off the side of the building.”
Coughlan said he hopes that it is something they trainees will never have to use but if they do they will have the basic knowledge of how to perform the tasks safely.
He said that the department puts in at least a couple of hundred hours of training a year and most of it is done on weekends.
The training was with the same instructor that certified most of the members of the Ludington Fire Department in June.
“Ludington had six people in this class between our new guys and the individuals that were not able to make out (for) department training,” Coughlan said. “That way in our department we would all be on the same page.”
The training was done by instructor Mark Phillips, owner of High Line Rescue out of Crawfordsville, Indiana. The three-day class had 14 firefighters, 10 from Mason County, one from Manistee, two from Kent County and one from Sturgis.