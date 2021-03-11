A wood-chip fire off of East Decker Road had several local fire departments working throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, and the area continued to smolder well into the afternoon.
The fire was on the south side of East Decker Road just east of North Morse Road at the border between Branch and Sheridan townships.
Branch Fire Chief Adam Abbott, who was first on the scene, told the Daily News the fire was caused by a form of “spontaneous combustion.”
“You see it in hay-bale fires,” Abbott said. “As organic stuff like hay and wood chips start to decompose, it creates heat. Usually it’s in such a minute amount (and) it’s no big deal… but the landowner was trying to get these wood chips composted to use in his field, and the massive piles created a situation where there’s such a large volume that the moisture got in there to expedite the mulching process, and it caused enough heat to ignite a small amount.
“With the high winds we had last night, it’s like gasoline on a fire.”
Abbott said he went to the scene after being notified by the landowner at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. He didn’t leave until around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
After evaluating the situation, Abbott called in assistance from all but one of the fire departments in the Mason County Rural Fire Authority.
He said several rows of the wood chips were “100-percent covered in flame.”
“It was a wild situation,” Abbott said. “Grant was the only (MCRFA department) we didn’t call for. We called for Carr Settlement, which was not in the fire authority.”
The high winds and warm weather both contributed to the severity of the blaze, according to Abbott.
“The wind played a huge role,” he said. “The landowner was monitoring any hotspots, and he’d been taking care of them as they popped up, but… there must have been a hotspot he didn’t notice.
“It’s a really light fuel, and it just took off like wildfire. It fanned all the way through the piles and ignited. And it was uphill battle.”
As firefighters worked, some fire nearly spread across Decker Road, but never successfully did so.
“There were a couple spots that jumped across the road to a corn field there, but we (firefighters) were watching the perimeter, and they got it out immediately.”
There were no serious injuries, though one firefighter did get some debris in his face. Smoke proved to be an issue, Abbott said.
“The biggest hazard was smoke inhalation. The second-biggest was just the heat and the low visibility,” he said. “The landowner was fine, there wasn’t any structures on the site.”
Law enforcement officers and Life EMS responded to the scene to offer assistance if needed.
During the course of the night, Abbott said about 100,000 pounds of water were used to beat the fire back.
The wood-chip pile will require continued observation and maintenance.
“The landowner will spread piles down as thin as possible, and he has a water tank on a trailer. He’s going to be monitoring it daily and staying ahead of any other issues,” Abbott said. “The thinner it gets, the more the risk is reduced.”
Mason County Emergency Manager Liz Reimink was also contacted as a precaution, since so many fire departments were involved in the same incident at the same time.
“Any time we have a majority of our fire departments out on a scene, I get notified to make sure there isn’t system overload,” Reimink said. “I reached out to the National Weather Service to get a spot forecast and relayed it (to the fire departments). They didn’t have any additional concerns. They just thought it was going to be a long night.
“And it was a long night for (firefighters).”
Abbott said he’s grateful for the assistance of the other area departments and agencies that assisted.
“We’re just appreciative for all the mutual aid,” he said. “We had Free Soil/Meade, Fountain, Scottville, Custer, Riverton, Carr Settlement and Branch (fire departments). We’re very grateful for all of the resources that we have and all the help we received with the fire, and we’re grateful that nobody was injured, and we’re looking toward a positive outcome.”
Workers from Al Bufka Construction were cleaning up the scene where the wood chips were still smoldering well into Thursday afternoon.
In addition to helping clean up, the construction company also assisted with hauling a loader and excavator to the scene of the fire Wednesday night, and Abbott said he’s thankful for that as well.