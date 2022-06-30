Firework sales have taken a hit this year as rising prices have discouraged people from taking part in the Fourth of July tradition at home, although there is hope for increased sales as the holiday approaches.
At the Apostolic Christian Tabernacle tent in the Walmart parking lot, volunteer Pamela Graham said many people have walked through to look at the fireworks, but haven’t actually bought them.
“We haven’t sold a ton, not like the last couple of years,” Graham said. “But we’ll get them.”
Graham has high hopes for the weekend once tourists roll into town and people get paid on Friday. The church has hosted the tents in the parking lots of Walmart and Meijer for over 20 years, Graham said, so she knows that business picks up more in the few days before the Fourth.
She did notice the higher prices this year, though, and a shortage of stock. She was shocked to see that neither of the tents, sponsored by TNT, were given Pop-its to sell. Pop-its, the small white fireworks that are thrown at the ground to make a noise, were huge sellers.
There are also less coupons to subside the financial pain this year. The only coupon offered is for military personnel and first responders, including police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses and doctors. However, they have to spend at least $50 to get a discount.
“Between that and the gas prices, I can understand why there’s less people buying this year,” Graham said.
The tent is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Tuesday, July 5, “unless we sell everything before then,” she said. Her goal is to sell the Big Bang set, an $800 variety of fireworks with the maximum amount of gunpowder allowed by law. Someone bought the one at the Meijer tent on Monday, telling Graham if she could fit it in his car he’d take it.
Along with this sale and a few others, Katie Emmerich at the Meijer parking lot tent said their bestsellers have been the Festival Balls and 500 gram cakes.
“Weekends are busier,” Emmerich said. “Especially July 2 through the Fourth.”
Just like the Walmart tent, this one will be open until July 5 if it hasn’t run out of stock by then. The only discount offered is for military personnel and first responders, however after the Fourth, there will be a discount for everyone.
“People always come July 5 looking for discounts,” Emmerich said.
Emmerich also noticed the lack of Pop-its this year and the increased prices, some of which have doubled since last year.
“People are still buying, but they will comment on the price,” she said.
She did see quite a few new items though, such as large Roman Candles and Mood Ring fireworks that come in different colors and shapes.
Those looking for Pop-its are not completely out of luck, as Reece’s Fireworks Display located in the Ace Hardware parking lot does have them in stock.
Sam Reece said he got them because he is a private business who can get a variety of brands as opposed to working for one supplier, like TNT.
Like the other tents, business has been a little slow, but as someone who has worked this stand for 21 years, Reece knows that will change.
“About three-quarters of my sales come July 2 through the Fourth,” he said.
Also like the other tents, he offers a 10% discount to military personnel and will remain open until July 5 unless he completely sells out by then.
Reece said the last two years have been hard with the supply chain from China. Last year he had to go through a number of suppliers to get enough fireworks for his stand. This year he started stocking earlier and only had to go through two suppliers, but it’s still been rough, with prices increasing 25-30%.
“I had to raise my prices because the price I paid went up, but people understand that,” he said.
The Ludington City Council amended its ordinance in July 2019 to allow for fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on June 29 to July 4. Fireworks can be launched on private property only, not on sidewalks or streets or on public, school or church property.
Fireworks cannot be discharged on other people’s private property or within 15 feet of another person’s property without the owner’s permission. Anyone under 18 years old cannot purchase fireworks or discharge them without adult supervision.
“General rule of thumb for what’s legal is what’s sold at local stands,” said Police Captain Steve Wietrzykowski. “There’s people every year that get those huge M-80s that you can really hear across Mason County, but I’ve never seen them at our local stands.”
As for safety, Wietrzykowski said to use common sense. Do not discharge fireworks while intoxicated. If a firework is a dud, let it sit and then soak it in water. After a firework is discharged, do not put it in the garbage or on a wooden deck until it has cooled off.
“We had a fire last Fourth of July, and that person lost most of their house,” he said. “They put a bag of hot fireworks up on their wooden deck. … It was terrible.”
Wietrzykowski would like to remind the people of Ludington that fireworks are not allowed at Stearns Beach at any time.