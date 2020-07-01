The Fourth of July is Saturday, and with activities canceled this year due to public health concerns surrounding coronavirus, revelers will have to enjoy firework displays of their own to celebrate the nation’s independence.
However, there are still restrictions on firework use in the area.
In the City of Ludington, residential firework use in celebration of the holiday was permitted starting Monday, and will continue to be allowed from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. daily through Saturday.
That’s according to the Ludington Police Department, which issued a statement on its Facebook page with the allowed hours and asking residents to be mindful and considerate of noise, litter and neighbors. The LPD also asked people to contain their use of fireworks to the allotted hours.
In the City of Scottville, where a measure was passed by the city commission in 2019 to update the city’s fireworks ordinance, firework use is also allowed until 11:45 p.m. throughout the week.
Violations for using fireworks outside these hours can be accompanied by a $1,000 civil infraction.
In Pere Marquette Township, there are no local restrictions on firework use, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
“P.M. Township does not have any firework ordinance in place,” Bleau told the Daily News. “If it’s allowed by state law, then it’s allowed.”
The same goes for Hamlin Township, according to Nancy Vandervest, township supervisor.
Vandervest said there is no fireworks ordinance in place, but people are encouraged to be respectful of others.
“We ask that people be courteous, kind and neighborly,” she said.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) states that if, “if there is no local ordinance restricting fireworks, then there are no local fireworks restrictions in your municipality.”
If there is no action from a municipality, as in the cases of Pere Marquette and Hamlin townships, fireworks are technically allowed every day of the year, but township officials encourage people to be conscientious of their neighbors who might be veterans, have pets or be sensitive to loud sounds in some other way.