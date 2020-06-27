With the cancellation of most major fireworks displays across the state fireworks sales are increasing locally as people still want to enjoy the holiday with family and friends.
At Reece’s Fireworks Display located in the Eastgate Place in Pere Marquette Township, owner Sam Reece, who has been selling fireworks in Ludington for 20 years, said sales have doubled from last year and plans to be open on July 5 if he has any stock left by then.
“If I have anything left I will be open on the Fifth. We are selling so much, I might not have anything left,” Reece said.
Reece believes he is so busy because the fireworks displays have been canceled due to COVID-19.
“I’ve had at least a dozen people, if not more, say that since the fireworks are canceled we are going to have to put on our now display this year,” he said. “People are buying, my sales are about doubled of what they have been in recent years past.”
Reece said this year, he has a few new fountain displays, repeaters and super Roman candles, there is something for everyone at the stand.
“I try to have something new every year, but I also have some of the old stuff to,” He said.
He said his customers are buying the big stuff this year.
“They are buying the 500 Gramm repeaters. I had some 9 shot 3-inch repeaters that I am sold out of. I had an ultimate grand finale and that sold the second weekend that I was open,” he said. “I have sold all kinds of mortars. Everything is selling.”
The stand is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. As the days tick down to July 4, the stand will be open longer.
Many customers were shopping Friday at the Fireworks Depot located at 22 N. Dennis Road in Ludington.
“We put on a big display every year,” said Tony Wilbur. “At least for the past four years, and it has gotten gradually bigger.”
“We get family members that chip in some money,” said Brenda Wilbur. “This year, it probably won’t be as many family members. But we have a good time every year.”
Fireworks Depot manager Miranda Beede said they have sold a lot more product this year than in years past.
“We are selling a lot of mortars and cakes,” she said. “We have a ton of new products this year including ‘The Electric Neon Mortar’ and ‘Neon Jellyfish’ which are the drawing interest from customers.”
The state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs sent out a press release as a reminder to the public on what can and can’t be bought and fired off.
State law requires that consumer-grade fireworks only be ignited from personal property. It is illegal to ignite fireworks on public property (including streets and sidewalks), school property, church property or another person’s property without their express permission. State law makes it illegal to discharge fireworks when intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
“The Bureau of Fire Services, which is housed in the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, is aware that many community fireworks shows have been canceled due to COVID-19,” stated Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer in the press release. “We also anticipate that many people will purchase consumer fireworks and provide their own fireworks show over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. BFS is asking consumers to understand basic fireworks safety before using consumer fireworks.”
The Ludington City Council, in July 2019, amended its ordinance to allow for fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on June 29 to July 4 and on July 5 only if July 5 falls on a Friday or Saturday. It also amended its ordinance for fireworks to be allowed near Memorial Day, Labor Day and on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.