The academic year began Tuesday for the Ludington Area School District, and for Franklin Elementary School, it was the second to last first day of school.
The Franklin Elementary building, which has existed since 1957, now holds the kindergarten through second-grade classes. It is planned to be demolished as the school district will combine the pre-kindergarten through fifth grades into a new, 143,000-square-foot elementary school facility.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2020. The new building is projected to be complete for the 2021-22 school year, said Franklin Elementary Principal Katie Eisinger.
“Next year will be our last year,” she said. “In the fall of ‘21, we’ll be in our new building.”
