A gun buyback program led by a citizens group will take place 1-4 p.m., May 20, in Ludington.
Funded by grants, the citizen-led Starfish Buyback Program’s mission statement states it is for assault-style firearms and was initiated by community members “to help safeguard our local communities from experiencing the horrors of a mass shooting.”
The program offers $300 gift cards from a big box retailer in exchange for qualifying weapons and ammunition magazines.
The program is voluntary and open to all in the area. Those turning in qualifying items remain anonymous.
The citizens group provides the funding. The City of Ludington acts as a fiduciary. Ludington Police Department officers will determine if a weapon or magazine presented qualifies for the program based on if it meets a least two of the factors used by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
That criterion includes: A semi-automatic rifle(s) able to accept detachable magazines and having two or more of the following:
• Folding or telescoping stock
• Pistol grip
• Bayonet mount
• Flash hider
• Grenade launcher
• Barrel shroud safety feature that prevents burns to the operator
An LPD officer will review items when brought to the station, 408 S Harrison Street. Once accepted, the officer will distribute the $300 gift card — one for each item accepted. Collected weapons and ammunition will be destroyed, according to LPD Chief Chris Jones.
“The individual has the ability to be completely anonymous,” Jones said. “Any information they offer is voluntary.”
He asks those who wish to turn in items leave them in their vehicle upon arrival at LPD, go into the lobby and an officer will come out, make the determination, accept items and distribute gift cards, as appropriate.
“We want to try to get these assault weapons out of civilians’ hands and try to avert the possibility of a mass shooting in our community,” Brenda Reeber, a Starfish Buyback Program task force member said.
“If we get one, we will be fine. If we get 20. we will be ecstatic,” Reeber said. “We’re just trying to get the word out so people who have these weapons can make a determination.”
Reeber said the group was motivated by the repeated mass shootings in recent years, especially those taking place at schools and a desire to act to do something about them.
Mass shootings are defined as when at least four people are killed by gunfire in one incident.
The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023 averaging roughly one a week in 2023 through April, according to an April 21 Associated Press report, noting 88 lives were taken in 17 mass killings over 111 days up to then. Another happened this past weekend in Texas. the violence is sparked by a range of motives including murder-suicides and domestic violence; gang retaliation; school shootings and workplace vendettas, according to data AP studied.
“You have a group that decided something needs to change,” Jones told the Daily News. “We are here to facilitate their attempts to make the community safer.”
He said he had “no idea on how many of these firearms are in the community.”
Declining to offer an opinion about the Starfish Program, he said, “my opinion is irrelevant. In the end, it’s a win-win if we become a safer community.”
The name of the program comes from a fable about a child throwing starfish stranded en masse by ebb tide back in the ocean, one a time. When asked what difference she’s making since there are so many on shore, the child throws another starfish back in saying it matters to that one.
“Like the legendary Starfish story, this program is based on the belief that no matter how small or futile this action may appear, any effort to save lives matters,” the program’s mission statement states.
“There’s one incontrovertible data point,” Ludington City Councilor Jack Bulger said when the program was presented at a September 2022 council meeting, “For every gun which is bought, it won’t be used in a school shooting. It won’t be used in a suicide. It won’t be used in a domestic violence situation.”
“We know it’s not the end-all-be-all,” Reeber said “There are broader methods that can be taken. We are trying to be realistic. We live in a gun culture, and our community needs to be treated with respect. This (the AR 15) is not a sporting-style weapon. It is a military-style weapon, and it is meant to do the most amount of damage in the shortest amount of time.”
She notes that even if the weapon owner is very responsible, “they still have something available someone else in their family or friend group could wrangle access to it.”
Members of the Starfish Buy Back Program task force are Cindy Christiansen, Deb DelZoppo, Toni Dwan, David Masten, Karen Reader, Brenda Reeber and Tandy Sturgeon.
Reeber said they are available to speak to groups and can share a PowerPoint presentation.
Monetary donations can be sent to:
Starfish Buyback Program, City of Ludington — Attn. Mitch Foster, 400 S. Harrison, Ludington, MI 49431