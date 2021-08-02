City councilors will join forces with the planning commission Wednesday for a discussion on the next iteration of Ludington’s master plan.
The joint meeting will occur at the end of the commission’s regularly scheduled 6:30 p.m. meeting.
The master plan lays out the city’s intentions and goals. It guides the decision-making of city officials, who use laws and ordinances to realize the plan.
The city is required to create a new master plan, or update the existing one, every five years, according to Heather Tykoski, community development director. This iteration of the master plan will likely be an update to the version implemented in 2016, she said.
Officials at the Wednesday meeting will likely focus discussion on the goals and objectives portion of the master plan, which is included in the agenda packet for the meeting.
After planning commissioners voted July 7 to begin the master plan process, Tykoski laid out a tentative timeline.
Following Wednesday’s joint meeting, the next couple of months will be used to gather public feedback, she said. By mid-October, a master plan could be advertised for a public hearing at the planning commission’s Nov. 3 meeting.
If the plan is passed at the commission’s Dec. 1 meeting, the city council would vote on it later that month.
Other business
Before the master plan discussion, commissioners will consider two requests to adjust boundary lines near House of Flavors, as well as the block of Ludington Avenue between Robert Street and Rath Avenue.
The requests are from Renee Malburg, a real estate broker, and submitted on behalf of Robert Neal, according to the packet.