SCOTTVILLE — Dozens of people shuffled into a seemingly blank-walled room at Mason County Central High School on Monday before being virtually transported to forests, underwater settings, World War II-era London, Lake Superior, and even C.S. Lewis’ fabled land of Narnia.
It happened in MCC’s newly unveiled Immersion Room, which features an interactive wall-and-floor display that reproduces sights, sounds and smells from various environments.
During a walk-through of the room on Monday, Miguel Quinteros, educational tech coordinator at MCC, told the board of education, parents, and members of the press that the Immersion Room is the “first K-12 room of this kind in the country of the United States.”
The room utilizes projectors and sensors that work in tandem to “stitch together” a single, changeable image throughout the room.
The technology comes from Echo Health, a UK-based healthcare company, according to Quinteros.
Now that MCC is using the tech, it’s “pushing them and challenging them to think more outside the health industry, and more into the educational industry.”
“Everything that we do here, and every glitch we come across, they’re collecting all that data,” Quinteros said, adding that the company has helped improve on the setup along the way.
There are seven projectors operating in the room. Quinteros said the original plan was for one projector on each wall, but the district “challenged them” to put more up “so we could welcome more people, more students, into this room,” he said.
The room’s sensors give visitors the ability to manipulate the display based on where they touch the wall.
“When you get close to the wall, it’s reading your moves, and when you touch — boom, it targets the space you touch,” Quinteros said.
The Immersion Room can also use video from 360-degree cameras. On Monday, visitors saw that element used recreate MCC’s homecoming spirit assembly.
Quinteros said the room will be used by teachers in the school district to help with lessons on “science, math, social studies — you name it.”
“Every aspect of everything we teach here at MCC is going to be covered by this,” he said.
During a Q&A session, Jim Schulte, school board president, asked Quinteros how the spread of germs would be mitigated from students placing their hands on the walls’ touch sensors.
“We’re going to have hand sanitizers,” Quinteros said. “(The kids) aren’t going to be able to come in without washing their hands very well. Outside there’s going to be coat racks and a place where kids can leave their shoes, because if the kids are coming here in winter we don’t want them (in here) with their boots wet.
“We have a good team that’s thinking forward, and they’ve already thought of all of those questions.”
Trustee Gena Nelson asked about the availability of programs for the room.
“There’s a lot of programs already available, and there’s more coming,” Quinteros said. “From the time we installed this until now, they have more and more programs that are popping up.”
Quinteros said several teachers would be tapped to come up with new programs as well.
The room isn’t fully complete or ready for students just yet, but Quinteros said it’s “almost ready.”
“The element that’s missing is the olfactory element — the smell part,” he said, but that should be ready to go soon, as oils to replicate various scents are expected to be installed soon.