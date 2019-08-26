It was a hot, sunny afternoon Saturday as emergency personnel slid into bases and hit home runs during the Mason County First Responders Charity Softball Game at Ludington’s Oriole Field.
The two teams were composed of a mix of personnel from local law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and other first responder agencies.
More than 35 first responders and several event volunteers banded together for a few games of slow-pitch softball to raise money for the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Relief Fund.
