For me, the first snowfall of the season is always invigorating and refreshing.
It’s exciting and beautiful and teases us with promises of Christmas glory and making snow characters and sipping hot cocoa to warm our toes and souls once we stumble – frozen – back into the house.
Of course, all that will change with the second snowfall of the season.
And the tenth.
And the umpteenth.
And especially the cursed one – or two or three – that mockingly slap us into reality in April.
“What do you expect, you live in Michigan,” Mother Nature snickers.
But for all those snowfall that will follow, my words here and now are about this first snowfall that greeted us this morning – Sunday morning – in Manistee.
Invigorating. Refreshing. Exciting. Beautiful. And the author of many memories of first snowfalls, from years past. Yes, I remember some.
I don’t remember their dates or years, I just remember what I was doing, and where I was, when the first snowfall took me captive into a world of adventure and imagination.
There was that year when I was about 10 or 11 and it started to snow quite hard during the middle of the day. By evening, enough snow had fallen that even the paved roads were covered with a thick carpet of “... run and slide on me,” which is just what we did.
My best friends, Eric and Bob were there. So was my friend who lived across the street, John. And another who lived just a few doors west of John, Terry.
I don’t remember who brought the football, but before we knew it, there we were playing street football in snow on Church Street on the south side of Reed City. What started out as a relatively safe game of tag football soon turned into an all out game of tackle, stomp ‘em and if you can, bury Dave in the snow whenever you can.
If there is anything good about being a scaredy cat – as well as thin and weightless – it’s that the others have difficulty in zeroing in on you so that they can knock you into a tree or fire hydrant or parked car.
I was pretty darn good at evading all my friends, except for when my best friend, Bob, waited patiently for me as I attempted to juke and jive him – again.
I remember looking up into the snow that was still falling thick and fast and seeing a rainbow of colors and thinking to myself, “... wow, red snow, blue snow, green snow, purple snow – how beautiful!”
And then the pain set in.
Another first snowfall I remember could have been the year before the aforementioned on, or the year after, but it was close to that time.
As Bob and I sat with Eric in his bedroom racing slot cars, I remained quiet. I was sad because Christmas was just a few days away and still, not a single snowflake had fallen. And everybody knows that Christmas without now is … well, that’s just silly and unacceptable.
Eric’s father walked into the room to talk with us and commented on how quiet I was and he asked what was bothering me.
I told him – no snow for Christmas.
He laughed and looked out the window at the sunshine and all the brown trees and grass, and laughed some more.
“By the time you go home you’ll wish you had your galoshes and mittens,” he said. And then he left.
Well, the three of us continued racing our slot cars – Eric always raced a tow truck, and always won. We played a lengthy game of Risk that I won, and I remember that specifically because I never won, yet I had outsmarted and out maneuvered both Eric and Bob.
After a few hours Eric’s dad again stuck his head through the doorway and said it was getting time for Bob and me to go home. And then he pointed to the window.
“See that,” he said, smiling.
And there it was, the most beautiful landscape of snow a kid could ask for. Yes, it had snowed – and snowed hard – just as Eric’s dad had predicted. To me and from that day on, he was a genius – a magician.
Eric’s house sat about a block away, a little ways up a hill, and as I ran home – tennis shoes untied and my thin jacket open and flopping like wings – I could not have been happier.
And now this morning – Sunday, Nov. 13th – we got our first snowfall in Manistee. It was, and is, quite beautiful, invigorating, exciting and so many other things that to me, are simple and good and unforgettable.
This morning, as the first snowfall of the season continued to tease and test us, my wife and I drove down to the Fifth Avenue Beach in Manistee where we had our breakfast sandwiches and sat and watched the waves crash against the pier and lighthouse.
It was so spiritually quiet that we could hear tiny ice pellets falling onto our windshield, and when you are in that type of quiet and peaceful zone, you are in a good place. We were, quite happily, in the epicenter of our own little snow globe.
I’m quite sure I’m going to remember Sunday morning – and our first snowfall of the season – for years to come.
Editor’s note: David L. Barber is a retired journalist living in Manistee. He will provide occasional feature stories and columns for various Shoreline Media publications, including the Ludington Daily News, Oceana Herald-Journal, LakeStyle Magazine and PTW Magazine. He can be reached at dlbarber1006@gmail.com