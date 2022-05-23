Ludington’s farmers market is coming back this Friday. But before that, the first weekly artisan market will be coming Thursday to Legacy Plaza.
From 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, vendors will be at Legacy Plaza with arts and crafts, like pottery and painting, you won’t find at any retail store.
Then on Friday, the traditional farmers market, with a focus on local food and drink, will run from 3 to 7 p.m.
Past years have seen the two mixed into a single weekly Friday event, but separating the artisans out started to seem like the logical choice, according to Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
Requests from artisans to hawk their goods at the farmers market were increasing, while visitors indicated they wanted to see more of a food emphasis, she said.
Also, in order to accept Bridge Card payments, the city has to maintain a certain ratio of food sellers to non-food sellers, she said.
“We thought, well, why not do two (markets),” she said. “It’s only going to enhance bringing people downtown.”
One of the goals, she added, is to prop up fledgling businesses that might become a more permanent part of downtown.
“Let’s take some potential small business owners, give them a chance to start, and then if it goes well … they might move into a downtown business, that kind of thing,” she said.
Tykoski said she wasn’t worried about the weekly artisan market dampening the impact of other summer events like the Gold Coast Art Fair and the West Shore Art Fair.
Those two events pull vendors primarily from outside the area, while the artisan market is targeted at more local creators, she said. But the weekly market could also give vendors from farther afield another option to cater to Ludington.
“What I look at is there are hundreds of different artisan fairs and things around our area, and we only have two here in the summer,” she said. “So if someone was coming through for another market north of us, and they’re not here (for our two events), hopefully then they could come to the market downtown.”
Tykoski said seasonal spots in the farmers market are sold out, but some daily spots are still available. As for the artisan market, only a few seasonal spots are left and “probably about six” daily spots are available, she said.
If you’re a local crafter, Tykoski said the artisan market could be just the opportunity you need to take your hobby to the next level.
“This is a good way for someone to test out a product in a market, because it’s a very low overhead to get in,” she said. “You make your product at home, come, sell it, see how it goes, then hopefully they’re able to turn that hobby business into a real business in our downtown, or just be able to enhance coming downtown.”