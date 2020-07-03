It wasn’t the catch that fisherman Ted Wincenciak and William Davis were after Friday morning while fishing Lake Michigan.
The pair, fishing on the boat “Pertineer,” managed to haul in a man who was chained to a raft near Big Sable Point at around 7:30 a.m. as he was drifting in 350 feet of water.
The man, who claimed he was from Indiana, was brought to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington where he was met by coast guard crewmen, deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office, LifeEMS and emergency responders from the Ludington Fire Department.
Bolt cutters had to be used to free the man from the chains and weights that were tied to him.
Earlier in the morning following a call to the Mason-Oceana 911, the Mason County Sheriff’s rescue boat was launched to search for the man.
“We were initially called at 1 a.m. for a suicidal/well-being check based on a 911 call,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. “This individual is going to commit suicide. We looked (Thursday) night with no such (luck) and started (Friday) morning around 7:30.”
The initial search during the overnight hours involved the sheriff's office and Michigan State Police, members of the Free Soil and Grant fire departments, the Coast Guard and LifeEMS, according to Cole.
The man was taken from the scene by LifeEMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Davis said the two were fishing in close early with no luck and decided to head out into deeper water. The two saw what looked like a balloon in the water and decided to remove it from the lake.
“We thought it was a balloon floating out there — a big orange and black balloon. We were going to pick it up” Wincenciak said. “Next thing we know, we see a guy waving. We slowed down, we pulled him out and he had all these weights tied to him. We weren’t sure what to think, so I called the Coast Guard right away.
“We didn’t know who we had and as soon as we started pulling him out he had all these weights tied to him.”
Davis said the man told them once he was in the water he threw the key into Lake Michigan.
“He told me he didn’t have any money to pay his bills,” Davis said.
After dropping the man off at the coast guard station, the two headed back out into lake.
“I think we did good, we saved a man’s life,” he said.