Lake Michigan water levels appear to be in “a sweet spot.”
Alewife populations continue to be a concern for the health of sportfishing.
Chinook salmon plants will increase in 2023 including a return to stocking Chinook in Big Sable River at Ludington State Park.
Lake Michigan fisheries managers continue to weigh the future of brown trout stocking in Lake Michigan from Ludington north. The fate of stocking that species in Ludington and Manistee in the balance while ports north of Manistee are almost certain to see an end to brown trout stocking.
The Coast Watch app that displayed Lake Michigan surface temperatures and contour lines used extensively big lake anglers until it failed in 2022, is being reworked into a web-based page and could reappear this summer.
These and much more were among the highlights shared during the 2023 Lake Michigan Ludington Regional Workshop Saturday.
After an absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the workshop was to return in a hybrid format with both in-person facet at West Shore Community College and an on-line component. Ultimately, low registration for the in-person WSCC meeting led to an online event only.
Dan O’Keefe of MSU Extension, which hosts the sessions, polled participants about future Ludington workshops. Long a well-attended workshop because it is the first Lake Michigan regional workshop of the year and often gave anglers, charterboat captains and others a first look at data collected the previous year, O’Keefe said the Ludington event may be reconfigured to a briefer evening format, either hybrid if there’s sufficient interest or strictly online.
Presenters from a variety of agencies poured out information on research, status of projects, management plans and lake levels to the about 50 participants.
LAKE LEVELS
Mark Breederland, MSU Extension educator, provided an overview of lake levels keying on Lakes Michigan-Huron and Lake Superior.
Michigan and Huron, hydrologically are the same lake connected by the Straits of Mackinac. Current projections, show Michigan and Huron to be right about in the middle of record high and record low levels and are projected to stay in what he said many lake users call that “sweet spot” through 2023.
Lake Superior, by contrast, Breederland said, has been rising and is projected to continue rising this year, though not to the record level of 2020. Aerial surveys of Lake Superior watershed snow pack will be done soon, and that could provide a better projection of its level for the remainder of 2023.
In response to a question, he explained the extreme low amount of ice cover on the Great Lakes this winter coupled with warmer than usual temperatures could mean less evaporation over winter. That, he said, is counterintuitive as one might think more open water would lead to more evaporation. However, most winter evaporation occurs when extremely cold arctic air covers open water creating more evaporation sometimes visible as “sea smoke.” That wasn’t the case for much of this winter so far.
FISH SURVEYS
O’Keefe presented findings from a work group that modeled how alewife populations might interact with Chinook, lake trout, steelhead and other game fish.
Their model found a disturbing pattern if a year-class of young alewife is wiped out. When young alewife are missing, the risk of a collapse in the fisheries they support, increases greatly, the model showed.
The only way the model decreased the predicted frequency of crashes was by cutting fish stocking, except lake trout, by 50 percent. Even then, the number of modeling scenarios ending in a collapse were greater than what they had hoped for.
Just what is the health of alewife populations in Lake Michigan continues to be researched.
Dave Warner, U.S. Geological Survey research fisheries biologist, presented reports on trawl and acoustic surveys but said the researchers were still two weeks away from completing aging of the alewife they captured to know what year classes are represented in the sample.
The Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab (GLERL) the USFWS and the DNR, cooperate on trawls and acoustic surveys for prey fish. The results are used by fishery managers to make stocking decisions.
Researchers are finding alewife in Lake Michigan are staying in deeper water longer than they once did. “We don’t completely know why … but it’s clear they are doing it,” Warner said.
Alewife serve as a basic food source for Lake Michigan sport fish and comprise nearly the entire diet of Chinook salmon upon which the charterboat industry locally was built.
Last year, size of salmon caught increased, Jay Wesley, DNR Lake Michigan fisheries director, noted. The average size of about 18-19 pounds indicated more fish could be stocked after years of reduced stocking. Still, uncertainty about alewife population clouds the picture.
Bloater chub numbers are strong, Warner said, but they’re not much of a food source for game fish.
Rainbow smelt continue to have low populations as they have since about year 2000. Some are larger. “They are still out there, but we don’t see very many of them,” Warner said.
Chuck Bronte, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist, gave an overview of fish tagging and field recovery work. Such research helps determine the success of planted fish’ survival, migration around the lakes, growth, and helps estimate wild fish population as well as in a variety of other studies.
Bronte said 130,000 tags have been gathered from anglers catches since 2012 — 3,000 in 2022. The tags are placed while young fish are in the hatchery. The work shows about 63 percent of Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan are wild. Knowing the mix of wild and stocked fish aids in stocking decisions so as not to overstock.
COAST WATCH RETURNING
Andrea Vander Woude, NOAA Great Lakes Coast Watch node manager, and colleagues talked about ongoing work on the new Coast Watch program. She said it is being designed to mimic the one MSU operated until last year, but with different features and in color. She shared what the working page currently looks like and invited suggestions and feedbacks from anglers saying it is being designed for them.
STOCKING PLANS
Wesley said stocking plans announced earlier for 2023 are going forward and that the fish are in the hatcheries being raised to make that happen.
The big change for Ludington will be the resumption of stocking 100,000 Chinook salmon in the Big Sable River in Ludington State Park. All Chinook being stocked now are done so using net pens such as the Ludington Charterboat Association maintains for use in the Big Sable.
The Big Sable River Chinook in the past had good survival and contributed to fishery throughout the lake, Wesley said.
Other reports Saturday detailed just how far Chinook swim while in the open lake. A Chinook is not likely to be caught near where it was planted until it returns during fall spawning.
Wesley thanked LACA and other sports clubs helping with net pens elsewhere. He said tagging has proven Chinook raised in net pens acclimate better and better home in on their natal river when they return to spawn.
Continued poor returns of planted brown trout from Ludington north likely will mean planting brown trout in the north will change. There was some indication of improvement in Ludington in 2022. Whether it is enough to continue planting browns here, is undetermined. Wesley asked anglers to provide input.
More on the workshop in coming LDN stories.