Ludington: Anglers trolling reported slow brown trout fishing. The piers were slow although a walleye or two were caught in the evenings.
Manistee: A few brown trout and a couple Chinook salmon were caught while fishing in the harbor and along the shoreline. Lake trout tended to be in deeper waters. A couple brown trout were caught off the piers while using spawn. A few perch were caught off the north pier and in boats, but it was slow at times. Walleye and pike were also reported from the piers.