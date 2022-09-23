Ludington: Anglers reported warm water on Lake Michigan. A few salmon were found when fishing 90 to 120-plus feet down. Pere Marquette Lake produced catches of Chinook for anglers trolling and jigging but it slowed down. Coho were observed at the state park, but the bite was slow.
Manistee: The north pier was slow for Chinook as water temperatures were warm. Windy and wavy conditions made it tough for anglers to make it out into Lake Michigan. Anglers reported catches very deep; 150-plus feet down.