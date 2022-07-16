Day one of the Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am tournament brought a long line of anglers to Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon as competitors weighed their catches for the day.
Many said the fishing could have been better, but there were still some hefty catches on Lake Michigan.
"The fishing's not great, but there's lots of little fish with a few big kickers out there," said Dan VanDyke of Trippin' Dipsys, which finished the day in second place for the amateur division with an 81.85-pound box.
"The fish are scattered, so they're tough to find," he said. "You either hit 'em or you don't. They're not stacked up the way they usually are … and they seem to be just all over the place. So it was a little bit tough today."
VanDyke's biggest catch weighed in at 19.5 pounds. He and team members Ray Janish and Ray Wittlieff said they'll be back out on the water Sunday.
Joe Morton and Ben Taylor of Holland were competing in the tournament for the first time in their boat, Reel Blessed. They also said the bites were elusive.
"It's a nice day out there," Morton said. "Fishing's a little slow. You really gotta try to find them."
Jim Wines of Boutime was satisfied with his haul. He said he's been participating in the Offshore Classic for about five years, and the fishing was "good enough for us, good enough for day one."
"We have more fish to catch and clean and eat," Morton said.
Jeff Spurgess of Pull Hard said fishing started off pretty good, but petered out after a while.
"It was hit-or-miss," Spurgess said.
Still, Pull Hard landed a 23.5-pound bass and a 16-pound brown trout.
At the end of the day, Jackpot was leading in the pro division with a weight of 132.25 pounds. Get Some was leading in the amateur division with a weight of 92.25 pounds.
The Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am tournament continues with a shotgun start at 6 a.m. Sunday. Weigh-in takes place at 2 p.m., and awards will be given out at 4 p.m. at the Waterfront Park pavilion.