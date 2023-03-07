Five generations of Kistlers have been making maple syrup in Summit Township since the 1895.
Ron Kistler and his father, Dan are currently the only two members of the family who run the Kistlercrest Farm. Dan, who will celebrate his 92nd birthday next month, comes often to help his son, Ron at their sugar shack located on West Hawley Road.
The farm started when great-grandfather John Kistler decided to make maple syrup, sparking a very long family tradition. The family is hopeful that members of the sixth generation of Kistlers will continue the tradition and then pass it on to some of their children.
“We have 6,200 taps,” Ron said. “Some trees have three taps, some have one. That’s something people don’t understand. If it’s a little tree, you can only put on one and if it’s a bigger tree you can put more.”
The lot where the sugar shack is located is a 10-acre lot with 1,300 taps. The woodlot to the northwest of the sugar shack is 25 acres with 2,000 taps, and the property the Kistlers tap on Deren Road is 35 acres with 3,000 taps. The woods are all densely populated by sugar maples and near the sugar shack, the family left some beech trees to help protect the shack from trees or branches that could fall during high winds. Those beech trees also hold special meaning for the family because each member of the family has their initials carved into one of the trees, dating back over 100 years ago.
“During a season, each tap will produce about one quart of maple syrup and that’s roughly 10 gallons of sap from each hole,” Ron said. “We put out about 25 miles of the small diameter tubing and that’s what the sap flows through.”
Dan, Ron and Ron’s wife, Sue remembered a time when Ron was going to start tapping for the season and he went to collect the tubing from storage and found that mice had gone into the boxes and made a real mess of things for him.
“We used to tie them with chalk lines and put a paper tag on them and store them in a cardboard box to identify each spool of tubing so we could put them up again next year,” Ron said. “We have roughly 1,000 of the spools, and we have to put a tag on them to identify where they go because they don’t fit anywhere else because trees aren’t normally spaced out in the woods, so we have to identify where they go.
“One year in the spring, we started getting the boxes out and a mouse had gotten into the box and chewed all the tags off and the strings off. The bundles were all taken apart, luckily they were still laying in the same pile and the box was marked for about where it went, but we had to figure out and it was a matter of taking each coil seeing if it goes here, does it go there. Then after that, we started storing them in 55 gallon steel drums with permanent tags.”
At the end of each season, Ron will remove the spouts from the trees and then the tree will slowly seal off the hole and when the next season comes, Ron will find a new place on the tree for a spout.
“When you drill a hole, you’ll have scar tissue above and below the hole and about an inch wide,” Ron said. “You try to stay away from an old hole because it won’t flow very good sap. Eventually the tree grows right over a hole. There could be a hole in there two inches deep and you wouldn’t know it.”
Through a series of tubing, connectors, tags and spouts, the sugarbush looks like a large maze of blue, plastic tubes that are carrying sap back to the tank connected to the sugar shack.
“When I was younger, about 10 years ago, I strung all the tubing in this (sugar shack bush) in one day,” Ron said. “This year, I started one afternoon and was done around 3 p.m. the next day. There’s 1,200 taps here and they run six per line, which is about 20 percent of the taps.”
Ron stated that before tubing, the family would have to collect the syrup in buckets that hung from each tree. With the addition of the tubing, the amount of syrup Ron can collect has increased, which has helped increase profit.
“I can remember when I was a kid, this was all buckets,” he said. “We had roads through the woods and we’d have to drive around and empty all the buckets. When we first started tubing in 1965, we had a little barrel out here, so we started putting tubing in these woods and moved our buckets into other woods.”
Since 2000, the 1,200 tap property on Hawley Road has been equipped with a vacuum system that Ron has connected to the tubbing and with a flip of a switch, when the temperature is warm enough, the pressure from the vacuum helps increase the flow of the sap going into the sugar shack.
“It puts a little suction on the lines and the lines all drain into a tank buried underground and that tank has a float switch in it. And when that switch hits 75 percent it pumps it into the tank connected to the shack. If you can maintain 25 inches of vacuum, you should get twice as much sap.”
Ron stated that he doesn’t always maintain 25 inches of vacuum because it is just himself monitoring the lines, but he can tell when there is extra air in the lines which can slow down the process, creating less sap flow. He stated that he frequently will walk the lines to look for air bubbles and that tells him there is a leak somewhere that he needs to repair.
“We average a little more than a quart per tap because this one is giving us 50 percent more (due to it being on the vacuum system),” Ron said. “We’ve got the 1,200 taps in here and with the vacuum systems that equals to about having 2,000 taps.”
Although Dan doesn’t do as much of the labor intensive work at the farm anymore, he still enjoys helping out with boiling the sap into the syrup and making sure Ron orders enough bottles each year.
“He lives at the (Sherman) Manor now, but we make sure he can come out here,” Rob said. “He comes and helps us bottle and he likes to keep track of how many bottles we sell each year. He’s got it all written down one year to the next.”
Dan stated that making maple syrup is in his blood and he still very much loves to come out and help with the process.
“I was about 10 when I started,” Dan said. “It’s just that I’ve been doing it all of my life. For me it’s just fun. You have to enjoy it to do it because the money per hour isn’t there. Ron gets busy now around Christmas time and after that he’s working up here until about June.”
It takes 10 gallons of sap to make one quart and a five gallon bucket will make one pint and all the rest of that has to be removed. Once the syrup makes it into the sugar shack, the sap runs through a filter, where the excess water is pulled out. The flow meter keeps track of how many gallons are going through per minute. The flow usually ranges between 5 to 7 gallons per minute. Sap is roughly two bricks, which is the level of sugar concentrate. Ron stated that apple juice is around 15 bricks and maple syrup is roughly 66-67 bricks.
“We’re taking it from two, which takes about 50 gallons to make a gallon of maple syrup, we get it up to 10.5 bricks and that makes about 12 gallons of maple syrup. That is as sweet as we can make it and not have problems with the evaporator,” he said.
Comparing their syrup to store bought, Ron stated that the sweetness will be about the same, but his syrup is pure sugar, where the mass produced syrups are probably more corn syrup. The maple flavor comes from the evaporation process and Ron stated that the longer the syrup is cooked, the darker in color and the sweeter it becomes.
Once the boiling temperature reaches 219.7 degrees and the density is perfect, the syrup is ready to come off and be pumped into the barrels.
Ron and Sue both discussed that many people will ask why they are paying so much more for real maple syrup, but they remind their customers about all the man hours Ron puts in each day to produce the products they sell.
Kistlercrest Syrup and other maple syrup products they make can be found in a number of locations in Mason County including Family Fare, The Market, Orchard Market and at the Kistlercrest Farm, located at 4049 South Pere Marquette Highway. They also have a website that people can order items from, www.kistlercrest.com.
“It’s a never ending job,” Ron said. “I figure if I can get at least 20 inches of vacuum we’re doing OK.”