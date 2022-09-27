There are five candidates — four whose names will appear on the ballot and one write-in — vying for four seats on the Scottville City Commission in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbents Marcy Spencer, Rob Alway and Darcy Copenhaver, and prospective newcomer Kelly Pettit, will be listed on the ballot, while incumbent Eric Thue is running a write-in campaign.
All four positions are for four-year terms, and all seats on the commission will be at-large — meaning the winner will represent the city as a whole — starting in November.
ROB ALWAY
Rob Alway, currently the mayor pro tem, has been serving on the commission since November 2018, when he was elected after running unopposed.
He is the editor-in-chief of the Mason County Press, and runs its parent company, Media Group 31, which also oversees the Oceana County Press and the Manistee County Press. He also owns Alway Photography.
Alway said his reason for seeking another seat is informed by his extensive family roots in the City of Scottville. He said his main goal is “to make Scottville a place my children would be proud of and … where they would be safe.
He said that’s always been his top priority.
“When my children, who are currently in elementary (school), become adults, I want them to look back at growing up in Scottville and have the same fond memories of growing up there as I have, as my parents have, and my grandparents had,” Alway said.
Being part of the city’s revitalization is also a key factor for Alway.
“I remember the days when Scottville was a bustling town with stores that sold just about anything you would need,” he said. “It was a town with a strong sense of community, where everyone knew their neighbors and took pride in their city.”
Alway said that’s changed, as it has with many small towns, but he said he’s been trying to find ways to get involved and “reinvent” Scottville.
“I wanted to help rebuild the business community and also to help make the town a better place to live,” he said.
One of the city’s primary challenges is a “lack of involvement,” according to Alway.
“We face a lot of issues trying to get people involved in elected and appointed positions,” he said. “I believe there is a strong mindset that others will take care of the problems. Getting people involved is a top priority in order for the town to move forward.”
Blight also remains a pressing concern, though Alway said the city is starting to address it.
As for recent successes, Alway cites the creation of the school-resource officer position, which is shared by the city, Mason County Central schools and West Shore Community College. He also noted that in his time on the commission, the role of police chief has been turned into a full-time, “active” position.
Alway said he’s also proud of the selection of Jimmy Newkirk as the city manager.
If elected to another term, he said there’s still much he’d like to accomplish. He hopes to see the city hire a community development director, and he’d also like some of the Scottville’s infrastructure needs to be met.
Alway said it’s been “an honor” to serve the city during the past four years, and he hopes to continue to do so.
“Anyone who knows me knows that I love Scottville. … My wife, Becky, and I chose to live in Scottville and raise our children in Scottville. Our businesses are all based in Scottville as well. It is a great town and it’s been a pleasure seeing the town make the turn and start to reinvent itself.
“We have a long way to go, and I am dedicated to continuing to serve on the commission.”
DARCY COPENHAVER
Darcy Copenhaver was appointed to serve out the remainder of Meg Cooper’s term in June.
A “semi-retired” UPS worker, Copenhaver said she’s seeking formal election to a full term on the commission because she’s enjoyed her time with the city thus far, and wants to dig in, learn more and do more in her role.
“I’m choosing to run for a full term to continue to learn and contribute more towards the policy-making and processes for our citizens, and to serve with the team in this capacity to the very best of my abilities,” Copenhaver said, adding that she hopes to “continue to learn and grow in order to keep serving and contributing in a caring, ethical and responsible manner.”
Copenhaver said she thinks Scottville’s most pressing issues are similar to those of “most small communities,” noting that she hopes to be involved in sorting them out.
“A few examples would be to continue to vigorously comply with state mandates and pursue any and all possible funding and support; ongoing infrastructure improvement, including permanently correcting our water and sewer problems; and, simply put, more and more positive growth,” Copenhaver said.
Some successes she’s seen include the Scottville Fall Celebration, as well as “our city’s improvement in transparency, the great downtown development and beautification, and the ongoing efforts and programs to ensure safety for our children.”
Copenhaver said she’s seen progress in the city, and she wants it to continue.
“My family has lived here for over 30 years, and we’ve seen a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “Scottville has made great strides in the right direction in recent years, and (I’m) excited that our city government is tackling the challenges and seeking possibilities.”
She hopes city residents will exercise their right to vote, and she wants to remind the public that city commission meetings are open to all.
KELLI PETTIT
Kelli Pettit, a mental health therapist who works with Community Mental Health in Manistee, might be a new name to some, but she already has some experience serving Scottville.
She’s on the city’s parks and recreation board, and she put in for a position with the commission in June, when Copenhaver was appointed.
She said her experience on the parks and recreation board is what prompted her to try again.
“I thought being on the commission would get me more involved, and actually making bigger decisions for Scottville,” Pettit told the Daily News. “Going to the commission meetings, I thought they were interesting.”
Pettit has lived in Scottville since 2017, and she said she’s “really enjoyed” her time in the city thus far.
“I live here and I want to see the betterment of it, because it’s a great place to live,” she said.
Recreation is important to Pettit, and she’d like to see the city continue to make gains in that area.
“Expanding outdoor walking trails, biking, dog parks — that’s kind of who I am,” she said.
She’d also like to see more businesses in the downtown area. She added that tourism, fixing the roads and promoting entertainment are also priorities.
Pettit is in favor of the community development director position the city is in the process of setting up. She thinks it will be a boon for Scottville.
While she wants to see more tourism in the city, she also wants to “keep the small-town feel,” she said.
Pettit said she’s also invested in looking out for the city’s youth, and providing more opportunities for kids, too.
“I’ve done public service work. I was a CPS worker, I was a caseworker — all my jobs have (dealt with) helping kids, so that’s a reason why I want to be on the commission, too,” she said. “That’s my main focus in life.
“It would be good to have something more for children in the area.”
She said, if elected, she would urge the commission to conduct thorough research on matters that come before the city.
“I like to have research behind things,” she said. “I’m not afraid to ask questions to further inform myself and others.”
MARCY SPENCER
Marcy Spencer is the longest-standing member of the city commission, with nine years of service under her belt. In November 2020, she became the city’s first woman mayor — a position she still holds.
Spencer, who retired from Hardman Construction in 2018, said she’s seeking another term “to continue to help move our city forward.”
She said if she’s re-elected, she plans to use her experience to “help guide and build a solid foundation for the future of this city.”
She’s inspired by the direction the city’s taken of late, specifically seeing new businesses arrive in the downtown area and the city’s recent collaboration with West Shore Community College to bring the Verve Pipe to downtown Scottville.
One of her main goals is to continue the “lengthy process” of bringing the city charter up to date.
As for challenges she sees the city facing, Spencer said there are many — all “equally important.”
“Our roads are all in terrible shape and have not been addressed or improved in many years, except for patching,” she said. “Many of our roads also need to be brought up to a higher grade than they currently are, with the increased traffic we have had in recent years.”
Spencer also cited “aging infrastructure” as another issue.
“We need to get our antiquated water mains replaced, as well as the state-required replacement of lead and copper lines in any of the homes or businesses that haven’t been replaced,” she said. “Our street sweeper, plow trucks, pick-up trucks, etc. are very old and need replacing.
“… If elected to another term my goals are to establish and implement a comprehensive plan for street replacement and the funds to achieve it, along with a water main replacement plan.”
Economic development, obtaining grants to bolster the city’s “limited budget,” continuing to collaborate with Mason County Central schools, and getting the community engaged in city matters also count among Spencer’s goals.
She said she wants to work with businesses, residents and city officials “to create an open, transparent process where everyone — staff, commission and citizens — can understand where and how they fit into the plan.”
ERIC THUE
Commissioner Eric Thue’s name will not appear on the ballot, but he’s undertaking a write-in campaign with the hope of retaining his seat.
Thue previously told the Daily News that he’s running as a write-in because he missed the July 14 deadline for nominating petitions.
Owner of Thue Painting LLC, he first joined the commission in September 2021, filling a seat vacated by Sally Cole.
Thue said he’s seeking a full term because he finds it “very gratifying” to “give back to my hometown by representing every citizen to the best of my ability.”
He said his overall goal is to continue to make choices he believes are in the city’s best interest.
The most pressing challenge facing the city, Thue said, is on the commission itself.
“The biggest roadblock at this time in my opinion would be city officials becoming more of a unified body,” he said.
As for recent successes, Thue said he’s very much in favor of Scottville working with the City of Ludington to form a collaborative brownfield authority board.
“Another (success) would be the city’s festivals and celebrations growing at a strong rate, and seeing more of our local citizens and local business owners being involved,” he said.
If elected, Thue said he’d like to see the city’s business community continue to grow, “to help draw in the many people that visit our beautiful area.”
Thue said that though he misunderstood the requirements for getting his name on the ballot, he plans to “due diligence to represent the people of the City of Scottville to the best of my ability” if voters select him.