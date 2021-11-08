Barrels wrapped in Christmas-themed paper will begin appearing at businesses in Mason and Manistee counties this week.
That means FiveCAP is gearing up for its Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens drive, gathering Christmas presents for struggling families.
FiveCAP is accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children 18 and younger through Dec. 15. Just about anything is welcome, from stocking stuffers to large items, stated Executive Director Mary Trucks.
Presents can also be dropped off at FiveCAP’s offices in Scottville and Manistee.
The presents will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 15 and 16, at the Graystone Event Center in Ludington and VFW Hall in Manistee. Presents will stay in the county they were donated in.
Parents will have the help of a personal shopper to select items for their children to unwrap on Christmas.
Parents looking to pick up gifts for their children should call FiveCAP’s Scottville office at (231) 757-3785 or its Manistee office at (231) 723-8327.
The agency also accepts monetary donations. Charitable contribution forms are available on its website, www.fivecap.org, and can be mailed in with a check. Cash donations will be used to purchase more items.
FiveCAP is looking for volunteers to help set up the distribution events Dec. 13 and 14.