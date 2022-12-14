AMBER TWP. — Wednesday was the first distribution day for FiveCAP’s Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program held at the Graystone Event Center in Amber Township.
Wednesday and Thursday’s distribution is the culmination of work that has been done over the past several months according to Angela Anderson, FiveCAP’s community support director.
“We start preparing for the program in late July, early August,” she said. “We only do Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens in two counties here in Mason and in Manistee. We send out letters to local businesses asking for donations or to put a toy collection bin or a box in the business. The bins were placed in local businesses about three weeks earlier this year.”
Anderson believes that having the collection bins out earlier in the year has helped with the increase in donations.
“We received a lot more toys this year in our local bins, which has been great for us. The bins are collected by Richard Young and his son from WKLA,” she said. “In fact earlier this morning, we had a staff member out collecting more items from a local collecting bin that was donated.”
Anderson sad that even once the bins are picked up people are still wanting to give.
“People are so giving in Mason County, and they will still take donations to where we had our bins and those businesses call us about the donations.”
She said that she had 14 volunteers helping with the distribution this year and she has pulled some staff from other locations that do not participate in the program to help as well.
Anderson appreciates all of the volunteers that keep coming to make Christmas a memorable and special time for many local children.
“I have volunteers that have been helping with the program longer than I have worked with FiveCAP,” she said.
One of the volunteers helping on Wednesday, Carlyon Parcher, enjoys walking from table to table helping parents shop for their children.
“I like to envision what that child’s face will look like as they open their gift on Christmas morning,” she said. “I just love this time of year.”
Currently FiveCAP Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens is serving 95 families and more than 240 children in Mason County with more signing up at the main office in Scottville, according to Anderson.
The program through FiveCAP provided more toys and items and Anderson believes that they were needed more than ever with the cost of everything increasing.
“We have been hearing that as the cost of everything continues to climb, people are really hurting this year and this program has been a huge help in providing help for local families,” she said.
The Toy’s for Tots/Gifts for Teens distribution will continue today at the Greystone Event Center.