AMBER TWP. — Little by little, a gift here and a gift there were picked up and stashed away in bags waiting to be given to kids and teens Wednesday.
FiveCAP’s Toys for Tots and Gifts for Teens program continued its annual traditions, but in some very different ways Wednesday with the program concluding Thursday at Greystone Event Center in Amber Township.
Angela Anderson, the community support director for FiveCAP, said parents were going into Greystone’s ballroom four at a time with a volunteer to select gifts for the children in their respective families.
“We’re doing four at a time to keep with the social distancing,” she said, referring to the ongoing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s working out really well.”
Anderson said she expected 100 parents to come through on Wednesday with additional families receiving assistance on Thursday. FiveCAP was continuing to take applications for assistance Wednesday for the program.
In past years, the distribution would take place at the Scottville Optimist Hall, but the building was unavailable for this year. Anderson said Greystone donated the use of the hall for the distribution. The location also worked well because some of the tables of gifts had fewer items, and volunteers could quickly head to Meijer to purchase more gifts for families to choose from.
Not only was the location different, but Anderson said there were more volunteers to assist with the distribution this year, too. People who work with Head Start in Fountain were on hand Wednesday to assist with the distribution.
Those who were receiving the gifts were assigned a one-hour window block of time to stop in, Anderson said. It was to make sure social distancing was observed, too. Plus, as those who waited their turn to look for gifts, they did so outside the ballroom with chairs set up to provide distancing.
As the families left with gifts, they also received a Christmas dinner. Anderson said the packages included a chicken, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, cake mix and frosting.