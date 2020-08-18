MANISTEE — FiveCAP announced Tuesday that its 16th annual Golf for Warmth was a success as 14 teams competed in the fundraiser at Manistee National Golf & Resort on Friday, Aug. 7.
The event included an 18-hole scramble followed by a live auction and raffles with a variety of items donated by businesses from the four-county service area of FiveCAP, according to a press release from the organization.
There were two hole-in-one contests, one on the No. 9 hole for a new Jeep Compass and one on the No. 4 whole for a five-day cruise. Mike Dieghenhoff aced hole No. 4 to win the cruise, according to the release.
“We were so excited that for the first time in the 16 years we have held this event, someone won a hole-in-one prize. It was a great moment,” stated Mary L. Trucks, executive director of FiveCAP.
Ben Radlowski on the Straight Fence Team won the closest-to-the-pin prize.
Little River Casino Resort sponsored the prize of an overnight stay package for each member of the winning team. Taking home first-place honors with a score of 57 was the team of Jim Ogilvie, Jim Kaminski, Tom Kaminski and Zack Bialik, according to the release.
With a score of 60, the second place prize went to the team of Chuck Brooks, Andre Harton, Wes Bierlein and Joe Balulis who each won a 18-hole round of golf at Manistee National Golf & Resort.
DTE Energy donated a stainless steel grill for the grand prize raffle and Decoy Charters donated a half day fishing charter trip, both of which were auctioned.
Tee and ad sponsors included Big “K” Construction, Lake Osceola State Bank, Baldwin Ace Hardware, Jackpine Business Center, Brooks Security & Electronics, Brooks Heating & Air Conditioning, Magee Insurance, Manistee Tire Services, Wesco, Shelby State Bank, Houseman’s Foods, Big Al’s Pizza, Baldwin Lumber Co., Haglund’s Floor Covering, Inc., Custom Sheet Metal & Heating and Austin Garcia of Edward Jones. Many other area businesses contributed items for the auction, according to the release
FiveCAP accepts donations to the Walk/Golf for Warmth fund year-round, according to the release. For more information, or to make a contribution, contact the agency at (231) 757-3785 or visit our website at www.fivecap.org.