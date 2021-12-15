AMBER TWP. — Sara Wheeler of Ludington went from table to table, looking through the available gifts she could pick up for her four children to make this Christmas a little merrier at the Graystone Event Center in Amber Township.
Wheeler was looking for gifts for her trio of boys, 11, 12 and 13, and her 3-year-old daughter as a part of FiveCAP’s Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens Wednesday morning at Graystone.
Wheeler was being assisted by FiveCAP Executive Secretary Yvonne Dicus, one of many volunteers and employees of the community action agency during one of the organization’s busiest times of the year.
Angela Anderson, FiveCAP’s community support director, said the number of people seeking help with their Christmas this year increased slightly over last year, and there was not a large bump because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think there’s some people who still haven’t gotten to go back to work,” she said while sitting a table to check in clients of FiveCAP for the distribution. “We’ve got some really good people here, and they’re trying to provide for their families and have a good Christmas.”
The distribution of toys started at 9 a.m., Wednesday, at Graystone and lasted until 4 p.m. On Thursday, the volunteers and employees of FiveCAP will have another set of families to assist, again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People who picked out gifts applied either by phone or in person at FiveCAP’s offices before Wednesday’s and Thursday’s distribution. Workers at FiveCAP then call each of the clients to schedule a time for them to go through and find gifts for their children. It’s typically one large gift, two smaller gifts and items for stockings, too. There also was a drawing for one of four bicycles for different ages and sexes, donated by a local firm.
Anderson said it takes more than a dozen volunteers each day to assist with the families as they go through.
With the history of the program of helping families, Anderson said some beneficiaries in the past have returned to donate and volunteer.
“Some donate toys, some volunteer and help us shop for toys,” she said. “They have a heart for the kids and want them to have a good Christmas every year.”
And some volunteers ask well in advance of the distribution to help out each year.
“We have some that call in the summer to remind us to put them on our list,” Anderson said. “This year, we have a pair of sisters helping us out. It’s just awesome.”