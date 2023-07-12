Heading into the final weigh-in, Flat Out needed a little more than 69 pounds to claim their first Big Boys crown.
The crew continued with their program of fishing the point and then heading north, that strategy — and the 11 fish caught — on day two earned them the win and a check for $22,400 on Wednesday.
Flat Out’s two day total was 453.25 points defeating O-FishL-Business by more than 25 points and third place finished Elsie-K by more than 28.
O-FishL-Business earned $6,400 and Elsie-K $3,200.
“It feels really really good,” Flat Out crewmember Steve Walker said about the Big Boys. ”We won the regular tournament in 2011 and we have won the Ruboy Thursday, which is now called the Ludington Legends Tournament. To get the Big Boys is unbelievable.”
Walker compared the Big Boy tournament to the NFL of fishing on Lake Michigan.
“Tom Brady has won (seven) times (in the Super Bowl). What do you think that first feeling was like for him? It is just awesome, unbelievable.”
Flat Out, out of Leland, started the day fishing the point, according to crewmember Walker.
“Tuesday was rough, (and Wednesday) we caught smaller trout,” he said. “Maybe when it’s a little rougher you catch bigger fish. We did not notice a big difference in the thermocline today. The fish that we fished yesterday were still there both at the point and north.”
The main difference on day two was that the crew caught their trout faster on Wednesday.
“We were two for eight on silverfish,” he said. “We did get a nice 22-pounder just before we had to head in.”
Walker said that the crew of Flat Out feels more like family after fishing together for the better part of the past eight years.
“We live all over the state, we talk everyday and we really get along.”
Flat Out plans to fish the remainder of the events in the Offshore Classic.
Besides the money handed out to the first three places, a check for $1,000 was presented to Lorri Ann II for the biggest fish weighing in at 26.60 pounds caught on day two.
“Sounds Like they had some good fishing out there today,” said Brandy Miller, president of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County, who was on hand to hand out the first place check on Wednesday.
The biggest one day box of fish on either day was by Blue Fairways. The 159.9-pounds which combined with their day one total catapulted them into a fourth place finish.
The Ludington Legends Tournament is scheduled to kick off this morning with a shotgun start of 6:30 a.m.