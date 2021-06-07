About 300 nylon banners blew in the breeze on Saturday on Gaylord Avenue between Haight and Fitch street, bearing the names of those who have passed away from cancer or are currently living with a cancer diagnosis.
The plan for the banners — dubbed Banners on the Boulevard — mark the path toward a lemonade stand at Lakeview Elementary to raise funds for the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign.
But when Will Flewelling passed away from the disease on May 31, that plan changed.
Flewelling’s funeral was held on the same day, and Childhood Cancer Campaign co-chairs Patricia and Tom Ezdebski decided against holding the fundraiser on the same day as the funeral.
“Out of respect for Will, his family, fiancée and community, we decided to postpone the annual lemonade stand day event,” Patricia told the Daily News.
The banners were still hanging, however, often twisting in unexpectedly fast winds. Dr. Tim Murphy, along with his daughter, Erin, were there on Gaylord Avenue greeting passersby and telling them about the change.
The city had only granted permission for the banners to be displayed on that day, and it took a lot of work to make that happen. So rather than rescheduling, the banners went up as planned, while the community mourned Flewelling.
Murphy was not bothered by the change.
“Will was one of these kids,” he said, noting that he and Erin made sure to visit the funeral, too.
Compared to the challenges endured by those living with cancer, a scheduling conflict and a bit of wind is nothing, he said.
“The whole thing about dealing with cancer is dealing with the unexpected, so we’ll deal with this. This isn’t a big deal. We’ll put them back out on another day,” Murphy said.
Murphy and his wife Anne conceived of Banners on the Boulevard as a kind of substitute for the luminaries that would normally be seen during Relay for Life. Because that event was canceled this year, they wanted to find a new way to honor those who have passed away from, or are currently living with, the disease.
“We thought, what could we do that would be COVID-proof?” Murphy said, and the idea for the outdoor project grew from there.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched for the project. Anyone who contributed could choose a name to have inscribed on the nylon banners. On Saturday, more than one of those banners read “Will Flewelling.”
“People who donated put the names of family members with cancer, and (the names of) many of the local children whom the Childhood Cancer Campaign has helped in the area,” Murphy said.
The banners were decorated by students from Foster Elementary, Ludington Area Catholic and Pentwater Public Schools.
Boy Scout Troop 1190 helped hang them, according to Murphy. Jack Makowicki, Joe Klein and Ethan Williams got up bright and early, hitting Gaylord Avenue at around 6 a.m. to help clip the banners onto wires that stretched several blocks.
“They were a big help,” Murphy said of the scouts, adding that the troop also lends a hand with the luminaries each year at Relay for Life.
The GoFundMe campaign has garnered plenty of community support. To date, more than $3,000 has been raised between the website and individual private donations. So even though the lemonade stand was postponed, money was still raised to benefit those in need.
“We had a good response to the campaign online and I know that we’ll get a good response to the lemonade stands again when we do more of them,” Murphy said.
He plans to bring the banners back for future events.
According to Patricia, the banners will be up during the #WillStrong Soccer Tournament Fundraiser for the campaign in Flewelling’s honor. The tournament is June 19 at the Bryant Street field.
Murphy said he’d love for them to become a fixture of future Childhood Cancer Campaign events.
“I’m hoping this will be something going forward,” he said. “It’s a way people can come by and see a memorial, so to speak, for their loved ones.
“This is our start. I think we have about 300 banners, and our hope is that each year we’ll add to that.”
Murphy said he’s thrilled to be involved with the Childhood Cancer Campaign’s efforts.
“It’s the best cause I’ve ever run into. It’s just a beautiful, direct way to give to people who really need it,” Murphy said.
The Ezebskis, who started the campaign in the early 2000s, said they’re grateful for the collaboration and the support.
“The banners are beautiful works of art, honoring adults and children alike who have had a cancer diagnosis…,” Patricia said. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the Murphy family, the Boy Scouts and Ed Makowicki for their work securing and displaying the banners, and to the community for supporting this cause to help local families.”
Patricia said she and Tom will keep Flewelling in their hearts as they use the funds to continue helping area children and families.
“All of the money raised will be used to help area families in whatever ways they need. There are currently three area youths in active treatment and we assist in various ways with each family,” she said. “A cancer diagnosis can wreak havoc on a family’s financial situation, even if they have insurance. Typically, one of the parents needs to stop working… And in single parent situations, the financial effects are more complicated.”
She added that Banners on the Boulevard project is very much in keeping with Flewelling’s spirt and wishes.
“Will wanted to help other kids going through a cancer diagnosis and the banners help raise awareness of those who have been and are currently in that fight,” she said.
The GoFundMe campaign for Banners on the Boulevard is still active, and donations are still being accepted. To contribute, find the link on the Childhood Cancer Campaign’s Facebook page.
As for the lemonade stand, Patricia said it will be rescheduled sometime this summer. More details will come soon.