Consider Friday night’s lemonade stand the first of many, many things Will Flewelling is doing to help bring more awareness and to help out the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Flewelling suffers from melanoma, a skin cancer that spread to the bones and his lymph nodes.
“I’m always fighting,” he said Thursday afternoon.
And, it seems, finding something to pour his work ethic into. The 2019 Ludington High School graduate and standout soccer player started his own lawn care business. But for now, he’s pouring a lot of effort and time into helping raise funds for the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Friday, Flewelling will be helping out with a lemonade stand — something the campaign has become quite known for in the past 14 years.
“With the lemonade stand, Tom Ezdebski said it’s something that they’ve been doing,” he said. “I told him I wanted to do one. And he told me about some different places and where to do it at different ones.”
The first? Tonight as Ludington’s girls soccer program hosts North Muskegon at Oriole Field at 6:45 p.m. It won’t be his last. Flewelling said he plans to set up another one at Orchard Market on June 5, and he could do more as the summer gets going.
“I’m going to try to raise some funds with all of the proceeds going to the campaign.”
Ezdebski, on behalf of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, stated that it’s grateful for Flewelling and his family, and they’ve got some plans with the funds it’s raising thanks to him.
“The Childhood Cancer Campaign is excited to work with Will and his family to offer a scholarship in his name to Ludington High School seniors,” Ezdebski said. “Any senior interested in college or trade school may apply. Applicants will be asked to write a letter to a young cancer patient, providing a message of hope and encouragement.
“Will’s family will read the letters and select the winner each year. It is our hope, through this scholarship, that we honor Will, his fighting spirit, incredible courage and enduring faith.
“The Childhood Cancer Campaign will give the letters to current patients, beginning in 2022.”
There also is planned to be a 14-and-older, six-on-six soccer tournament hosted in Flewelling’s honor called the #WillStrong Soccer Tournament Fundraiser. He said his cousin, Kyle Gurzynski, has really worked to make the tournament happen.
“We wanted to do something fun that we could and be able to raise money for the cancer campaign,” Flewelling said. “I want to raise as much money as we can for the childhood cancer campaign as we can.
“It sounds like we have a few teams that have signed up already. It sounds like the replies have been good. There’s even some people who are signing up who have never played before. They’re going to get out there and have some fun,” he said.
The tournament will be Saturday, June 19, at the Bryant Soccer Fields. Registration is ongoing with a deadline of Sunday, June 13. The cost is $25 per player, and it will be a bracket-style tournament.
Flewelling said more information is available on his Facebook page, and the registration information is also on the LHS Boys Soccer Facebook page and the Ludington Recreational Soccer Club page.
He said there will be concessions available, too, during the day of the tournament.
Flewelling said he’s still fighting his cancer, and he’s been the beneficiary of the Childhood Cancer Campaign. Last summer, he was able to get his lawn care business off of the ground. As this summer approaches, he said he wanted to give back to the organization that’s helped him.
As for how he’s feeling now, he said he’s doing “all right.”
“I’m hanging in there,” he said. “I’m having up and down days. I’m doing the best I can.”